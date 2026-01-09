Road accident near Almaty claims lives of 2 Indian students

Tell a friend

Two Indian citizens, both students of South Kazakhstan Medical University in Shymkent, tragically lost their lives in a road accident on the highway near Almaty on January 6, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The Indian Embassy in Astana confirmed that five Indian nationals - four students and one tourist - were travelling in the vehicle from Shymkent to Almaty. Unfortunately, as a result of the collision, two students died at the scene, while three others sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized in intensive care unit.





Local authorities are investigating into the circumstances of the accident.





The Indian Embassy has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and assured that it remains in close contact with the relatives of those injured.