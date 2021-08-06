Russian tourist rescued from 3.7 thousand meters altitude in the mountains of Almaty

A Russian tourist got sick at an altitude of 3.7 thousand meters in the mountains of Almaty, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan said on Wedneday.

On August 3, at 10.10 pm, Republican Operational Rescue Team received a message about a group of tourists from the Russian Federation who needed the help of rescuers. There were 15 tourists in the group. Tourists climbed the Soviets peak. During the trip, one of the group members became ill. Since there was a doctor with the travelers, he said that there was a suspicion of a stone in the gallbladder," the spokesman for the Ministry of Emergency Situations Talgat Uali said.

On August 4, tourists were found at the pass of the Soviets peak (an altitude of 3,700 meters above sea level), the girl was given first aid," the report says.













