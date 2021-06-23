Sagintayev: Accident in fountain near the circus is unacceptable tragic incident

Akim of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev spoke about the incident that happened at the fountain in Almaty.

The accident in the fountain near the circus with the children and the mother of one of the girls is an unacceptable tragic incident investigated by police. I wish the victims a speedy recovery, "he wrote on his Twitter page.

As it was reported, three people got an electric shock and fainted in the fountain in Almaty.





