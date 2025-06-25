SCAT Airlines announces flight delays and cancellations

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14 injured in gasoline station explosion in Atyrau region
Fire and rescue units continue to extinguish the fire and cool down the gas tanker. Efforts are underway to localize the fire sources and evacuate people from the danger zone," reported the regional emergencies department.
Currently, the lives of the injured are not in danger. Following an initial examination and diagnostics, 10 patients were hospitalized, another four are under outpatient observation. The condition of all injured is estimated as stable, and there are no critically ill patients in intensive care unit," a statement from the healthcare department reads.
- Seven individuals are in a moderate condition,
- Three patients are in stable condition, with no signs of life-threatening complications.
Police officers promptly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and are coordinating the work of emergency services. The situation is under control," a statement from the Police Department reads.
