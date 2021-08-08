Schools are ready to accept evacuated residents of Arys

Images | open sources

Four evacuation points have been opened in Arys schools due to the fire of containers with phosphorus at the local railway station, the press service of Turkestan region’s Akimat reported.





There is no need for evacuation yet. The extinguishing of yellow phosphorus continues," the press service said.





It is already known that the train in which the fire broke had 64 cars, smoke was generated in car No. 54, carrying yellow phosphorus. The consignor of the cargo is Kazphosphate LLP (Zhambyl region), the recipient - CJSC KTSP RF.





The burning car was uncoupled from the freight train and taken at a safe distance (liquidation deadlock, 1-1.5 km) from the railway station.





Local executive bodies made a decision to evacuate the residents of the nearby microdistricts just in case: Nauryz district of Arys, home to about 4,000 people and Khlopkom settlement - about 6,000 people.





Four evacuation points were opened in schools. The number of evacuees is being specified, most of the residents went to their relatives living far from the place of emergency.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.