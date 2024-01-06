05.01.2024, 14:41 2251
Search for rescuers at collapsed Maikainzoloto mine continues, families to receive compensation
Families of the dead and missing rescuers at the Maikainzoloto gold mine collapse will be paid over 4.5 million tenge of compensation each, Kazinform News Agency quotes governor of the region Assain Baikhanov as saying.
116 people and 23 vehicles are involved in the search and rescue operation now.
Astana-based canine team arrived at the accident site at 06:00 am today.
The rescuers are working in dangerous conditions, as the boundaries of the ditch are unstable, and the rock and ground keep falling.
The families of the dead and those missing will receive financial assistance from JSC Maikainzoloto and the Centralized Republican Headquarters of Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services to the amount of more than 4.5 million tenge. Besides, these families will be paid loss of breadwinner allowance from the state, said Baikhanov.
He also expressed his condolences to the families of the two dead workers and said the search and rescue operation was underway.
On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The rockfall depth is about 150 meters, its length is 150-200 meters, and the width is about 500 meters.
JSC Maikainzoloto is a leading company in Central Kazakhstan specializing in extraction and processing of gold-bearing polymetallic ores. Founded in 1932, the company has been operating numerous small, medium and large deposits, including Small Maikain, Maikain A, B, C, D, E, F, Novoye, Naizatas, Zhussaly, Zhilandy, Nauruzbay etc.
Throughout its operation period, the company has extracted 16.7 million tons of ore, which contained 80 tons of gold, 1,240 tons of silver, 204 tons of copper, and 300 tons of zinc. More than 13 million tons of extracted ore was processed at the country’s ore-dressing plants, while the remain ore was shipped as gold-containing flux raw materials to the metallurgical plants of Ural and Kazakhstan.
05.01.2024, 21:15 2426
Japan increases manpower for quake rescues, deaths top 90
Japan on Friday ramped up its search and rescue operations in quake-ravaged Ishikawa Prefecture, deploying additional police and Self-Defense Forces members, as the death toll rose to 94 with over 200 people unaccounted for, Kyodo reports.
The search for survivors faced ongoing challenges due to extensive structural damage, landslides and aftershocks following the magnitude-7.6 temblor that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day.
The National Police Agency has boosted its disaster response team in Ishikawa Prefecture to around 1,100 from 700, while the government has more than doubled the number of SDF troops deployed to disaster-affected areas to around 5,000.
In the hard-hit coastal city of Wajima, which also saw a major fire breakout after the quake, the mayor disclosed around 100 reported cases of people believed trapped under collapsed buildings.
Road damage and congestion are also hindering relief operations, with over 30,000 evacuees remaining at some 370 shelters in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Some 160 people are isolated due to severed roads, while about 27,000 homes still have no power and some 68,000 remain without running water in the prefecture.
With the evacuation period likely to be prolonged, adequate supplies are yet to reach areas in need and concerns over hygiene management are growing.
05.01.2024, 20:29 2091
Collision of two NYC subway trains causes derailment, multiple injuries
Two subway trains collided on the Upper West Side of New York City on Thursday afternoon, resulting in derailment of one train and multiple injuries, Xinhua reports.
There is a major disruption to 1/2/3 service while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St. There is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a post on X.
A commuter train rear-ended a work train near the 96th Street Station around 3 p.m., and eight people were taken to hospitals with injuries, according to local media reports.
05.01.2024, 18:11 2626
Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach
A shooting that happened at a high school in Perry Town, U.S. state of Iowa, on Thursday killed a sixth-grade student and injured five others, while the shooter, a 17-year-old student, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement officials, Xinhua reports.
This Midwestern state, with a population of three million, is where the Republican nominating contests kick off next week for the U.S. presidential election. While it has led to prayers from aspiring candidates within the party, the top contenders have not put forth any significant policy proposals in response.
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said earlier at a news conference that local authorities were called to Perry High School at 7:37 a.m. local time (1337 GMT) Thursday on the report of a shooting, and there was no further danger to the public.
The five injured, including four students and an administrator, are in Des Moines hospitals for treatment, local media reported.
In response to the shooting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on Congress to pass legislation to combat gun violence.
The president is tracking the shooting, and senior White House staff has been in touch with the Iowa governor's office, she added.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is currently engaged in a tight competition for the second position in Iowa against former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, said in an interview with the Des Moines Register newspaper that authorities have a "responsibility to create safe environments" at school, but the federal government "is probably not going to be leading that effort."
The responses from the candidates emphasized the strong value placed on gun ownership rights by Republican caucus-goers in conservative Iowa, as protected by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
A majority of candidates vehemently oppose any attempts to regulate firearms and dismiss proposals for such regulations after mass shootings, viewing them as efforts to politicize tragic events.
Haley expressed her condolences on social platform X.
No parent, student, or teacher should have to wake up and face news about a school shooting," she said. "My heart aches for the victims of Perry, Iowa and the entire community."
Former President Donald Trump did not issue any public statements regarding the incident.
Thursday was the first day back to school for Perry students after the winter break, and the shooting happened before the school day began, local media reported. Several nearby school districts have taken security precautions after the shooting.
04.01.2024, 19:12 8186
Iran confirms 84 deaths in Kerman explosions
The explosions in Iran's Kerman province yesterday resulted in the loss of 84 lives, said Ahmad Vahidi, the head of the Iranian Interior Ministry, Trend reports via local media.
The number of casualties as a result of this incident has reached 84 people. Regrettably, some of the injured are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units and are in critical condition," he said.
Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman province on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.
04.01.2024, 18:21 7981
2 bodies found at mining plant in Pavlodar region identified
The search and rescue operation continues at the mining plant in Pavlodar region. The bodies of two rescuers were identified as Sarkyt Berlikan, 1999, and Oleg Tyshkevich, 1970, Kazinform News Agency quotes Pavlodar region governor Assain Baikhanov as saying. As earlier reported, he arrived at the site.
A special commission chaired by the industrial safety committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry will determine the cause of the accident.
73 people and 14 units of equipment are deployed in search and rescue efforts.
As earlier reported, a bus carrying four people fell under the ground in Pavlodar region in the territory of the Maikainzoloto JSC as a result of the rockfall. A couple of hours ago the bodies of two passengers were found.
The depth of the collapse is about 150 meters.
04.01.2024, 16:57 7876
Passenger bus rams into line of parked vehicles in Taraz
A passenger bus crashed into 10 parked cars in the city of Taraz, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the police department of Zhambyl region, a passenger bus no.56 heading across Tole bi Avenue crossed into the opposite lane and rammed into 10 parked vehicles at around 10:45 in Taraz as the driver, 33, lost control.
One of the 10 passengers, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to the city hospital with injuries as a result of the accident.
An investigation into the accident has been launched.
03.01.2024, 22:33 9776
73 killed in Noto earthquake, search operations continue
At least 73 people were killed in the powerful earthquake that jolted the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day as rescuers raced against time to find and pull more survivors from collapsed buildings, amid chilling temperatures, Kyodo reports.
Two days have passed since the magnitude-7.6 quake caused extensive structural damage and fires in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, but the full extent of the disaster remains unknown.
Rain added to the difficulty of the rescue operations already impeded by debris and severed roads.
Japan's Self-Defense Forces were set to use helicopters to deliver supplies to cut-off areas, with local authorities asking the central government to send SDF personnel for a disaster relief mission.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference on Wednesday that the government had decided to increase the number of SDF members working in the stricken region from 1,000 at present to 2,000.
Kishida met the press a day after a Japan Airlines Co. plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft carrying relief goods collided at Tokyo's Haneda airport, fanning concern that the accident could hamper the swift delivery of supplies to the Noto Peninsula and its vicinity.
But Kishida said, "Overall, we believe that there is no impact from the accident. Transportation of relief supplies to the areas has been progressing steadily."
He later said 2,000 firefighters and 740 police officers will newly join the search and rescue efforts.
Municipal authorities, meanwhile, said they had received information about several cases of people being buried alive or trapped under collapsed homes in the quake-hit areas that have continued to experience strong earthquakes.
In Ishikawa alone, 33,000 people remained as evacuees and over 30,000 homes were without power. In Ishikawa and two neighboring prefectures of Toyama and Niigata, 110,000 homes were without water supply.
The New Year's Day earthquake was centered around 30 kilometers east-northeast of Wajima with a provisional depth of 16 km and registered the highest level of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale in the town of Shika, according to the agency. In Wajima, a seven-story building toppled over sideways.
A level-7 quake is described as rendering it impossible for people to remain standing. Such a temblor was last recorded in 2018 in Hokkaido, the weather agency said.
29.12.2023, 23:04 15311
3 killed, 19 injured after bus plunges into ravine in Bolivia
At least three people were killed and 19 were injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine about 100 meters deep in northern La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, local authorities said Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The bus, owned by the Flota Yunguena company, fell Thursday morning on the highway from Caranavi to Alto Beni, Lieutenant Wilfredo Juarez, from the Caranavi province Traffic Department, told reporters.
The Search and Rescue Team and members of the Rural and Border Police rescued the injured, who were taken to a medical center in Caranavi.
Meanwhile, the Caranavi Traffic Department is investigating the causes of the accident.
Although there is still no official report on the accident, Juarez pointed out that the roads to the Yungas and northern La Paz have experienced landslides and that visibility was low due to weather conditions.
