Search for rescuers at collapsed Maikainzoloto mine continues, families to receive compensation  

Families of the dead and missing rescuers at the Maikainzoloto gold mine collapse will be paid over 4.5 million tenge of compensation each, Kazinform News Agency quotes governor of the region Assain Baikhanov as saying.





116 people and 23 vehicles are involved in the search and rescue operation now.





Astana-based canine team arrived at the accident site at 06:00 am today.





The rescuers are working in dangerous conditions, as the boundaries of the ditch are unstable, and the rock and ground keep falling.





The families of the dead and those missing will receive financial assistance from JSC Maikainzoloto and the Centralized Republican Headquarters of Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services to the amount of more than 4.5 million tenge. Besides, these families will be paid loss of breadwinner allowance from the state, said Baikhanov.









He also expressed his condolences to the families of the two dead workers and said the search and rescue operation was underway.





On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The rockfall depth is about 150 meters, its length is 150-200 meters, and the width is about 500 meters.





JSC Maikainzoloto is a leading company in Central Kazakhstan specializing in extraction and processing of gold-bearing polymetallic ores. Founded in 1932, the company has been operating numerous small, medium and large deposits, including Small Maikain, Maikain A, B, C, D, E, F, Novoye, Naizatas, Zhussaly, Zhilandy, Nauruzbay etc.





Throughout its operation period, the company has extracted 16.7 million tons of ore, which contained 80 tons of gold, 1,240 tons of silver, 204 tons of copper, and 300 tons of zinc. More than 13 million tons of extracted ore was processed at the country’s ore-dressing plants, while the remain ore was shipped as gold-containing flux raw materials to the metallurgical plants of Ural and Kazakhstan.



