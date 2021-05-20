Several flights delayed due to runway damage at Almaty airport

Several flights have been postponed due to damage to the runway at the Almaty airport, reports the press service of Almaty International Airport.

Temporary restrictions were introduced at the airport - from 11.30 to 13.30, in connection with the repair of the runway. In this time, the second runway is just undergoing scheduled maintenance," the report said.

Four flights were delayed by 1-1.5 hours for this reason.













