Soldier dies in planned parachute jumps

Astana. 24 March. Kazakhstan Today - According to the press service of Kazakh Defense Ministry, a soldier died after a fatal parachute jump.



"Contract serviceman, corporal Uzbekov, suffered injuries incompatible with life after jumping out of the airplane during a planned exercise", the report reads.



The incident is currently being investigated.



News Agency Kazinform



