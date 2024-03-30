State of emergency declared in flood-hit districts in Kostanay region

Images | Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

In accordance with the order of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, the military personnel of thge Air Defense Forces military units left for Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan and Abay regions to assist in evacuation of local people from flood-affected areas, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Military crews of Mi-171Sh, Mi-17 and Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters are involved in the search and rescue operation.









In Kostanay region, the pilots have evacuated 102 people including 32 children from flood-hit Kyzylzhulduz, Yekidin villages and nearby wintering grounds. The flood victims are being transported to Arkalyk town. Flights are carried out over a distance of 130-150 km. The helicopters are flown by colonels Kairat Tugelov, Vladimir Semyonov, lieutenant colonel Mirshat Sagindikov, major Askhat Seilov and senior lieutenant Yerssyn Zhumanov.





The crew of the Mi-17 helicopter flown by major Yerlan Shinaliyev, lieutenant Ulan Kenesbayev and on-board engineer, captain Sergey Gribanov , is searching for missing residents along the Borly River, west of Ayagoz town in Abai region.





Mi-8 helicopter flown by colonel Amangeldy Makishev, majors Beibarys Ibrayev and Rustem Zhailybayev left from Aktobe to Uralsk to search for and evacuate the locals in flood-affected districts. The pilots have to fly over a distance of 400 kilometers in adverse weather conditions.