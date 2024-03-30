28.03.2024, 16:06 2736
State of emergency declared in flood-hit districts in Kostanay region
Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The state of emergency was declared in the flood-hit Arkalyk town, Amangeldy and Dzhangeldy districts in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the emergency department.
Floods hit first the villages near the town of Arkalyk and Amangeldy village near Kostanay city. 37 people were rescued from flooding yesterday, 150 more over the night.
Governor Kumar Aksakalov said the authorities will provide cover for damage caused by flooding.
28.03.2024, 13:09 2521
River Sazdy running through Aktobe overflows its banks
River Sazdy which runs through the city of Aktobe overflowed its banks, Kazinform News Agency reports. Emergencies personnel, military, police, and representatives of local executive bodies are deployed in flood protection efforts.
Ice jams caused by chunks of ice on the river running through the city block its flow and make upstream water levels rise. 157 people and over 50 equipment units are deployed to break floating ice. The ice sickness is 40-50 cm.
Sandbags and inert materials are placed along the river coasts.
The Manshuk Mametova Street in Aktobe remains closed. Cars and public transport are rerouted.
28.03.2024, 09:28 4411
Military helicopters evacuate over 100 people from flood affected areas in Kazakhstan
In accordance with the order of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, the military personnel of thge Air Defense Forces military units left for Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan and Abay regions to assist in evacuation of local people from flood-affected areas, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Military crews of Mi-171Sh, Mi-17 and Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters are involved in the search and rescue operation.
In Kostanay region, the pilots have evacuated 102 people including 32 children from flood-hit Kyzylzhulduz, Yekidin villages and nearby wintering grounds. The flood victims are being transported to Arkalyk town. Flights are carried out over a distance of 130-150 km. The helicopters are flown by colonels Kairat Tugelov, Vladimir Semyonov, lieutenant colonel Mirshat Sagindikov, major Askhat Seilov and senior lieutenant Yerssyn Zhumanov.
The crew of the Mi-17 helicopter flown by major Yerlan Shinaliyev, lieutenant Ulan Kenesbayev and on-board engineer, captain Sergey Gribanov , is searching for missing residents along the Borly River, west of Ayagoz town in Abai region.
Mi-8 helicopter flown by colonel Amangeldy Makishev, majors Beibarys Ibrayev and Rustem Zhailybayev left from Aktobe to Uralsk to search for and evacuate the locals in flood-affected districts. The pilots have to fly over a distance of 400 kilometers in adverse weather conditions.
23.03.2024, 18:28 10301
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 133 - investigators
Images | russian.news.cn
The death toll in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region has grown to 133, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday. Emergency services are continuing to dig through rubble from the building, which was partially destroyed in a massive fire sparked by the attackers, RT reports.
The tally had previously stood at 115 but is feared to grow further, given the scale of destruction inflicted on the concert hall. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.
At least four suspects armed with assault rifles stormed the venue on Friday evening ahead of a rock concert. The attackers entered the concert hall, shooting civilians at point-blank range, and set it on fire.
The suspects fled the scene after the attack, but were eventually apprehended by Russian law enforcement near the country’s border in Bryansk Region. According to preliminary findings, the attackers were seeking to cross into Ukraine.
23.03.2024, 16:42 10136
4 killed in fatal road accident in Zhetysu region
Images | police of Zhetysu region
Four people were killed in a fatal road accident on a highway in Zhetysu region, Kazinform News Agency cites local police.
The deadly car crash occurred on the 336km on the Almaty-Oskemen highway in Aksu district.
The Lada Priora driver reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into the Toyota Windom vehicle.
As a result of the crash the Lada Priora driver and two passengers as well as one Toyota passenger died at the scene. Five more people were rushed to the nearest hospital.
The road accident is under investigation.
06.03.2024, 14:02 23881
8 people die in head-on collision in Aktobe region
Images | prosecutor's office of Aktobe region
Eight people were killed in a head-on collision on the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway near Sagashili village, Mugalzhar district, Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the prosecutor’s office of Aktobe region, the head-on collision involving Lada Largus and Toyota Hilux vehicles occurred on 120 kilometers of the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway at 8:15am today.
A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched.
As a result of the accident eight passengers of the Lada Largus vehicle died on spot and a driver and two passengers of the Toyota Hilux car were taken to the central district hospital of Mugalzhar district.
04.03.2024, 12:42 26206
Quake felt in Almaty, shake alerts sound off
Today people in Almaty city felt an earthquake, shake alerts sounded off, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake was registered at 11:22 a.m., the emergency department of the city reports.
The quake was centered 31 km south of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.
The energy class is 13.2. The MPV 6.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Tremors registered an intensity of 5 on the MSK 64 scale were felt in the city of Almaty and 2 in Zhetysu region causing people to flee their homes.
Hotlines were launched in the emergency departments of Almaty city, Almaty and Zhetysu regions.
Crisis management centre of the Kazakh Emergency Ministry hotline: 8 7172 70 41 14
Almaty city hotline: 27 82 0 83, 27 82 084
Zhetysu region hotline: 8 7282 22 02 18
Almaty region hotline: 8 7272 22 60 97
27.02.2024, 15:46 34166
Astana Int’l Airport resumes flights delayed due to fire
Images | MES RK
Flights at the Astana International Airport have been resumed after the break out of a fire this morning, the airport said in a statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the statement, the operation of the domestic and international flight terminals resumed at 10:48 at the airport.
The Astana-Shymkent flight took off at 12:23pm, Astana-Zhezkazgan at 12:26pm, Astana-Almaty at 12:46pm, Astana-Petropavlovsk at 1:38pm, Astana-Almaty at 1:36pm, and Astana-Dubai at 1:04pm, reads the statement.
During the emergency, the crisis management center was set up with the participation of the Civil Aviation Committee leadership and the personnel of the Kazakh Aviation Administration, Terminals Airport Astana Management LLP, and the airport.
Earlier it was reported 18 flights, including 14 domestic and four international ones, had been delayed at the airport due to the fire emergency. The airport started evacuation of people after fire reports.
24.02.2024, 12:33 36866
4 kids died in house fire in Karaganda region
Images | 112qaragandy_tjd | instagram
Four little children died in a fire that broke out in a two-apartment house in Taldy village in Karaganda region on February 23, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Four kids born in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 killed in the fire were left at home alone, the emergency department of the region said in a statement.
Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
The local executive bodies and locals help and support the grieving family.
