Teacher died during test in Almaty

In Almaty, a teacher of one of the private schools died during tests, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the National Testing Center.
Today, April 14, a teacher from a private school in Almaty, a man born in 1973, died during a test. Representatives of the city's education department expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased. They will be provided with all the necessary assistance," the message says.
The NTC added that this is the first death in 4 years. In the testing centers, control over the work of first aid doctors will be strengthened.
Since 2018, more than 230,000 people have passed the tests and, depending on the confirmed category, they receive additional payments in the amount of 30-50 percent of the salary, which increase annually. At the same time, we note that the certification itself is voluntary. Teachers apply and pass this procedure for receiving additional supplements to the existing salary. Surcharges are paid depending on the confirmed qualification category," the National Testing Center informed.
In case of poor health, it is possible to change the date of testing, the press service added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.