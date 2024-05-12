Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region

Images | Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

187 workers have been evacuated from the Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda due to fire, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.





As the Ministry informed, smoke occurred on the 4th conveyor drift of K3 coalbed.





Electrician Aibar Kossanov managed to extinguish the smoke using emergency fire extinguishing equipment.





The cause of the smoke was eliminated at 07:45 pm. Despite that, a decision was taken to evacuate 194 miners who were underground at the moment.





As of 09:47pm, 187 miners were brought to the surface, 7 workers including site managers and supervisors remained underground to control the incident and mine support system.





As per preliminary version, a foreign object blocked the operation of the conveyer band and caused the fire.





Six divisions of professional emergency and rescue services, local emergency personnel were attracted to the evacuation works. The incident is settled. The decision on the resumption of operation of the 4th shift will be adopted after the circumstances are assessed," the Qarmet press service added.





As reported, 46 miners died and 28 were injured as a result of the blast, which occurred in ArcelorMittal Temirtau's Kostenko coal mine in Karaganda region on October 28. 252 people were in the mine at the moment of the blast, of whom 205 were evacuated and taken to safety.





The Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal investigation into the accident. According to the company, gas-methane explosion occured in the lava. Rescue operations at the scene were carried out in a non-stop regime.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the accident site and met with the families of the victims. The President expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased miners and tasked to provide them with all-round support.





ArcelorMittal Temirtau was officially renamed as QARMET. The Kazakh company Qazaqstan Steel Group (QSG) became an investor of the enterprises of the former ArcelorMittal Temirtau. The company, represented by Kazakh businessman Andrey Lavrentiev, reached an agreement with the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction on the acquisition of AMT assets.