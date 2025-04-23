This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Two teens killed in West Kazakhstan road accident
relevant news
2 killed in minivan crash near Karaganda
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Fresh earthquake hits Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
5.0M earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 Kazakhstanis die in car accident in S. Korea
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
One dead after gold mine collapse in Akmola region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Worker dies in accident at Kazakhmys mine in Ulytau region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
One dead, two injured in avalanche at Almaty’s Shymbulak
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Quake felt in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
22.04.2025, 09:06Over 140,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Kazakhstan 22.04.2025, 10:078141Gold futures rise to new record high of $3,450 per troy ounce 22.04.2025, 11:101641Two teens killed in West Kazakhstan road accident 16.04.2025, 20:0385641Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs 16.04.2025, 19:5973356The future of news and AI: Key insights from the II Central Asian Media Forum 18.04.2025, 11:4170186Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 17.04.2025, 19:5869906Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People 17.04.2025, 16:0269641President Tokayev awards Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan Dostyk Order 11.04.2025, 09:4986991First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan 16.04.2025, 20:0385641Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs 10.04.2025, 21:5283821Kyrgyzstan ranks second in CIS in terms of resort and health resort potential 10.04.2025, 11:4182286India becomes world’s third-largest producer of wind and solar power 09.04.2025, 09:4281886At least 66 killed in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse