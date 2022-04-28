Victims of flooding in Turkestan region will receive compensation for damage - Ministry of Emergency Situations

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
"Akim, together with the Department of Emergency Situations, flew over the territory. An assessment of the damage is being made that will be compensated to the residents of the affected areas, and the funding for repairs and compensation for the loss of livestock will be allocated. If there are not enough funds, if necessary, we are ready to consider the allocation of funds from the republican budget. There are no victims or injured, the situation is stabilizing," Yuri Ilyin said.
He recalled that on the night of April 24-25, as a result of heavy precipitation in the form of rain, springs formed on the territory of the Kazygurt and Saryagash districts. As a result, four settlements were affected in the first district, and one in the second district.
If we talk about houses, then 19 private houses, 51 courtyards, 16 outbuildings, one cafe were flooded. As a result of intensive water runoff, the water streams destructed outbuildings partially. The incoming water brought a large layer of mud, including to residential buildings that were damaged. Unfortunately, about 370 heads of cattle died," the Minister of Emergency Situations summed up.
