Water level at Sergeyev water reservoir falls by 19 cm
Over 110 summer house communities in Uralsk flooded
8,821, including 3,885 children from flood-hit regions staying at temporary shelters, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry
Second wave of floods hits N Kazakhstan region
Due to the second wave of flooding, water level rose again with the overflow at 278 centimeters having increased by 21 centimeters," Kanat Duzelbayev said.
A number of villages in Kyzylzhar district and micro-districts Podgora, Kozhevenny, Zarechny, Kossogor are still under water, with 2,886 residential buildings affected by the flood. A total of 14,388 people have been evacuated in the region, with 1,037 accommodated in temporary shelters. All of them are provided with meals and essential supplies. 149 families have already received lump-sum social payment. 470 tons of humanitarian aid were sent to the region from Astana, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions, as well as from Russia’s Omsk," said Duzelbayev.
8th-grader plunges from fourth floor window in Astana
On April 17, an eighth-grader climbed out of a fourth-floor window in the school lyceum no.72. An ambulance was called immediately to the scene; the child is in the hospital, said the department.
Over 12,000 people evacuated in N Kazakhstan due to massive floods
2,401 residential buildings, 1,115 courtyards remain flooded. 12,235 people including 2,919 children were evacuated in the region. 1,890 people including 591 children have been evacuated in the past day. 26 adults and 8 children have returned their homes, while 12,191 people remain evacuated. 3,590 farm animals were taken to a safe area," he said.
Over 111,000 Kazakhstanis rescued from flooded areas in Kazakhstan
5,400 houses, 1,607 household territories and 2,035 summer houses remain flooded in five regions. Water was pumped out from 3,503 houses and 2,157 households," Yerassyl Saipash, chief officer of the Civil Defense Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies, said a briefing today.
99,920 evacuated from flooded areas in Kazakhstan
Almost 100,000 rescued from flooded areas in Kazakhstan
The emergency services pumped out 8.8 million cubic meters of meltwater and laid more than 1.4 million sandbags and 1.1 million inert materials. Relief efforts involve more than 27,000 people, nearly 3,000 vehicles and 15 aircraft," said Yerassyl Saipash, chief officer of the Civil Defense Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies.
