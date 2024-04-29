Water level at Sergeyev water reservoir falls by 19 cm

Tell a friend

Over the past 24 hours, the water level at the Sergeyev water reservoir dropped by 19 cm, while the Yessil River water level rose by 6 cm in Novonikolsk village, chief expert of the information and analytical group at the emergencies department of North Kazakhstan Zhazira Kozhakhmetova said





Kazhydromet predicted the second wave of floods would not cause inundation.





764 flood-affected people have returned home, while 1,000 are staying at evacuation centres with the rest staying with relatives.





The water level in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River has not risen for the past two days. Currently, it stands at 863 cm which is 13 cm higher than the critical point. The region continues flood control operations. The situation in eight districts in West Kazakhstan stabilized, while four districts still are at risk, official representative of the emergency situations department of West Kazakhstan Nurzhan Toleuish told a briefing.





He noted 13,979 people were evacuated, while 2,441 are staying at evacuation centers in the region.