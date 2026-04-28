27.04.2026, 14:45 1536
Wild wind rips off roofs and uproots trees in Karaganda region
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Strong gusts of wind swept across several cities and districts of Karaganda region, causing damage to residential buildings, infrastructure, and vehicles. According to Mets, wind speeds reached 23 meters per second, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Roofs were partially torn off three residential buildings, and a parked car was damaged in Karaganda. Trees were uprooted across the city.
In Abai, roofs of two five-story apartment buildings were damaged, while in Osakarovsk district, the roof of a school building was affected.
In Karkaraly, a two-story residential building sustained damage, and a disused metal chimney collapsed at boiler house No. 2.
Mayor Meiram Kozhukhov noted that residents had been warned of adverse weather. Emergency services and local authorities promptly cleared dangerous debris and repaired damaged areas.
Authorities urged residents to remain indoors where possible and avoid parking vehicles under trees.
Despite destruction, no casualties or injuries were reported, and the situation remains under control.
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19.04.2026, 20:09 23036
Road closed in N Kazakhstan after Esil River overflow
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QazAvtoZhol has announced traffic restrictions in the North Kazakhstan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Rising water levels in the Esil River have led to flooding over the roadway at km 28 of the Petropavlovsk bypass (150 meters wide and 30 cm deep), resulting in traffic restrictions for all vehicles along the km 25-30 section, from the Mamlyut interchange to the 20th microdistrict roundabout.
Alternative routes are available for drivers. Passenger vehicles can travel via the city of Petropavlovsk. Heavy vehicles are advised to use the Peterfeld-Arkhangelskoye-Novokamenka-Zhezkazgan-Arkalyk-Petropavlovsk road (km 0-30.519), the Zhezkazgan-Arkalyk-Petropavlovsk road (km 938-946), or the Astana-Kokshetau (bypass)-Petropavlovsk-Russian border route via the Zhana Zhol checkpoint (km 473-481).
Additional information is available 24/7 via the call center at 1403.
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13.04.2026, 12:54 56601
4 killed in road accident in Kostanay region
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A road traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the 106th kilometer of the Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan highway, leaving four people dead, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary data, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz 200 veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a VAZ-2107.
A criminal case has been opened following the accident.
Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident. The police urged drivers to strictly follow traffic rules and stay attentive on the road.
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12.04.2026, 17:45 60771
16 residents temporarily relocated after Astana apartment fire
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16 residents of a high-rise residential complex on Turkistan Street in Astana were temporarily relocated to a hotel following last night’s deadly fire. Their apartments were not damaged, and officials said they will be able to return home soon, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The fire broke out in an apartment on the 15th floor. By the time emergency crews arrived, flames had engulfed the entire unit. Rescuers had to break through a locked door using special equipment.
A woman was rescued from the burning apartment and rushed to intensive care with second- to third-degree burn shock. The bodies of three children were found at the scene.
In total, 20 people were evacuated by firefighters, while about 40 residents left the building on their own. The fire was fully extinguished.
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12.04.2026, 14:58 61066
Deadly Astana apartment fire: Injured woman in critical condition
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Three ambulance teams responded to the deadly apartment fire in Astana. A woman rescued from the blaze was rushed to the hospital with second- to third-degree burn shock, Qazinform News Agency reports.
She is currently being treated in the intensive care unit, and her condition is assessed as critical.
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01.04.2026, 15:19 117986
Four kids hospitalized after bus crash in W Kazakhstan
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23 children and seven adults were taken to hospitals in Uralsk following a traffic accident involving a school bus in the village of Podstepnoe, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional healthcare department, four children were admitted to the trauma unit of the regional multidisciplinary children’s hospital with closed head injuries.
They are currently staying under medical supervision.
19 children and seven adults underwent full examinations, including X-rays, CT scans, ultrasound, and laboratory tests. After specialist consultations, they were discharged for outpatient treatment.
The accident occurred on the Samara-Shymkent highway, when a passenger bus collided with a school bus, which then hit another car.
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31.03.2026, 16:14 126856
Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region hit by another earthquake in a day
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Another earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude rattled, striking 50 km northwest of Zharkent town, Zhetysu region, following a 4.4 magnitude quake that shocked the region this morning, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC), the 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:11 am Astana time.
The epicenter of the earthquake was at 44.46 degrees north latitude and 79.69 degrees east longitude, said the Center.
The Center said a 4.7 magnitude aftershock rocked the same area 2 hours and 12 minutes later at 1:23 pm Astana time, and it located the epicenter at 44.59 north latitude and 79.69 east longitude.
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31.03.2026, 08:11 127211
Quake jolts near Zharkent town in Zhetysu region
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A quake occurred 33 km northwest of Zharkent town in Zhetysu region, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Data Center.
The mb magnitude 4.4. earthquake shocks were recorded on March 31 at 00:42 Astana time. Its energy class is K=9.3.
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29.03.2026, 22:22 135791
Two teenagers with hypothermia found and saved in Almaty mountains
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Rescuers of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations came to the aid of teenagers in the mountains of Almaty on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the Medeu District, on the Glade of Enthusiasts (altitude 2,800 m), two teenagers born in 2008, descending from Furmanov Peak, suffered from hypothermia and were exhausted. Realizing the situation, they called for help from rescuers.
Personnel from the Almaty City Emergency Department’s Butaqty Rescue Station immediately rushed to the scene. Once they reached the young people, the rescuers escorted them and safely brought them down to Medeu. Fortunately, medical assistance was not needed, and the teenagers returned home on their own.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that before going into the mountains, travelers should realistically assess their physical fitness, take weather conditions into account, and carry warm clothing and communication devices.
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