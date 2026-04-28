Astana and Singapore Discuss Prospects for Deepening Bilateral Cooperation During Political Consultations

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The fifth round of Kazakhstan-Singapore political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore Kevin Cheok, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the consultations, a substantive exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Singapore cooperation. The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, expanding the legal and treaty framework, and intensifying contacts at the highest and high levels.





Priority attention was given to enhancing trade, economic, and investment cooperation. It was noted that according to the results of 2025, bilateral trade had reached 954.4 million US dollars, demonstrating steady positive growth. Significant potential was emphasized for deepening partnership in finance, digitalization, smart city development, the green economy, transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as in education and innovation.





Deputy Foreign Minister Bakayev particularly highlighted the significance of Kazakhstan’s transit and logistics potential, noting its capacity to provide Singaporean businesses with safe, efficient, and commercially attractive routes to European and global markets.





In addition, the parties exchanged assessments on current international and regional agenda issues, as well as cooperation within the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).





Following the consultations, both sides confirmed their readiness to continue regular political dialogue and further progressive development of bilateral cooperation.