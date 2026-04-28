Kazakhstan and the UAE Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Partnership

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As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of the Kazakh-Emirati partnership, noting the high level of political dialogue and the traditionally fraternal nature of relations between the two countries.





The UAE is Kazakhstan’s strategic partner in the Arab world, and cooperation between our two countries continues to strengthen consistently across all key areas," noted Minister Kosherbayev.





Special attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached between the leadership of the two states, as well as to expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.





The sides also reviewed prospects for collaboration in the fields of energy, transport, infrastructure, innovation, artificial intelligence, and food security.





Economic cooperation has always been a solid foundation of our partnership. Today, the UAE is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and investment partners in the region, and we are interested in advancing new joint projects," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.





The interlocutors also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues. Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support and solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in the context of the current regional situation, underscoring the importance of preventing escalation and resolving all conflicts through political and diplomatic means on the basis of the principles of international law.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister also conveyed an official invitation on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the President of the UAE to participate in the Eurasian Economic Forum, which will be held on May 28-29, 2026 in Astana.





For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation to the Kazakh side for its support and highly praised Kazakhstan’s constructive position aimed at advancing diplomatic efforts.





Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership, expanding practical cooperation, and continuing close coordination in both bilateral and multilateral formats.