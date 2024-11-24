5th Round of Political Consultations between Kazakhstan and Morocco

Images | Kazakh MFA

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Kairat Abdrakhmanov, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the OPCW, Fernando Arias, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Following the formal ceremony at the Organization’s headquarters, a meeting was held with the head of this esteemed international body. During the meeting, an in-depth exchange of views took place on the state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OPCW. Ambassador Abdrakhmanov emphasized Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening international security, fostering intergovernmental cooperation, and enhancing the role of international organizations in addressing global challenges and conflicts.





Kazakhstan remains a consistent supporter of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and holds a firm and steadfast position against the use of any type of weapons of mass destruction in the context of global efforts to combat the use of chemical weapons. Within the OPCW, Kazakhstan maintains a constructive role and is ready to collaborate on various programs, including the establishment of a Chemistry and Technology Centre.





The Director-General was also briefed on the implementation of significant reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Special attention was given to the key provisions of the President’s September State of the Nation Address and its practical implementation aimed at creating favorable external conditions for the peaceful and sustainable development of the country. In this context, Ambassador Abdrakhmanov highlighted the importance of President Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS) under the auspices of the United Nations and the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). He noted that the OPCW could serve as a "role model" for the formation of this new agency.





In furthering the dissemination of expertise and knowledge in the field of chemical disarmament, Kazakhstan expressed its interest in enhancing the qualifications of its specialists through OPCW programs, particularly at the Chemistry and Technology Centre. It also highlighted the potential for hosting training programs in Kazakhstan. The possibility of an official visit by Director-General Fernando Arias to Kazakhstan was also discussed.





The OPCW was established in 1997 with its headquarters in The Hague to oversee the implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction. The Convention has 193 member states. Kazakhstan ratified the document on 23 March 2000.





The establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS) is an initiative proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 75th Anniversary Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020.





In November 2024, the First Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution titled "Strengthening and Institutionalizing the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction".