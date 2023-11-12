This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A new International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia"
relevant news
First Ministerial Meeting in "Central Asia - Group Of Seven" (G7) Format Held Online
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Poland honored at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Poland is one of Kazakhstan’s leading foreign economic partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland accounts for over 80% of the total trade volume between Poland and Central Asian countries," highlighted Vassilenko.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Maulen Ashimbayev met with the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexisten
Global climate change leads to water shortages in our region and various problems in the development of the agro-industrial complex. It is also obvious that this is a threat to the whole world and it is important to unite the efforts of all constructive forces in this direction. In such a difficult period, cultivating mutual understanding and respect is of particular importance. We believe that the potential of religious figures should be more actively used in solving global problems, including environmental ones", - the Speaker concluded, wishing the upcoming COP28 climate conference a successful outcome.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
JSC "NC "QazExpoCongress" signed a memorandum on opening a representative office of Messe Frankfurt in Kazakhstan
On the territory of the EXPO business centre unique opportunities have been created for the embodiment of ideas and implementation of the most daring projects. Today this territory of business, intellectual and creative activity makes a huge contribution to the development of the economy, science, education, culture and new technologies. Joint projects and Messe Frankfurt's experience will give a new impetus to the organisation of large-scale international events in Kazakhstan", - said Allen Chaizhunusov, Chairman of the Board of "QazExpoCongress" NC JSC.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
5th Anniversary Meeting of the Kazakhstan - U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue was held in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Approaches to Regional and Global Problems Presented at Conference in UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Suindik Aldashev met with the delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea
The main emphasis will be on the development of the manufacturing sector. It is planned to implement large projects in such areas as deep metal processing, petrochemicals, heavy engineering, and uranium enrichment. To this end, foreign and domestic investors will be exempt from taxes and other mandatory payments for the first three years. This is a fundamental point that should give a serious impetus to the manufacturing industry. Much attention is paid to the development of the agro-industrial complex. Increased attention is paid to issues of digitalization and innovation", - said Suindik Aldashev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cooperation in energy sector discussed by Alikhan Smailov and representative of French company Orano
Orano is our important and reliable partner in this direction. The company has been successfully operating in Kazakhstan for 27 years. Our joint venture KATCO is an example of a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership. We are ready to consider opportunities for further development of cooperation," Alikhan Smailov said.
Currently, we lack on both sides of the major projects that could contribute to this. So today I would like to propose to renew our relationship on the basis of specific projects," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
06.11.2023, 17:01Music through the Centuries: Domenico Cimarosa’s Comic Operatic Intermezzo to Premiere in the CapitalMusic through the Centuries: Domenico Cimarosa’s Comic Operatic Intermezzo to Premiere in the Capital 06.11.2023, 18:106681676 Kazakhstani citizens staying in Gaza Strip 06.11.2023, 14:3366601Meat processing plants to sell seized saiga meat 06.11.2023, 09:03Kazakhstan presents its investment, trade and industrial opportunities at large exhibition in Shanghai56586Kazakhstan presents its investment, trade and industrial opportunities at large exhibition in Shanghai 06.11.2023, 11:06Alikhan Smailov invites Chinese companies to participate in economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China56576Alikhan Smailov invites Chinese companies to participate in economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China 13.10.2023, 10:04136676Kazakh rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit settlements in Afghanistan 02.11.2023, 13:25133626Eternity Reflected in Art 12.10.2023, 21:21UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education133316UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education 17.10.2023, 19:38Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Yongcai Sun, Chairman and Executive Director of CRRC Corporation Limited131851Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Yongcai Sun, Chairman and Executive Director of CRRC Corporation Limited 14.10.2023, 10:38129711Kazakhstani rescuers complete their work in quake-hit Afghanistan