A unique "Qazaq Culture" project has been launched in Kazakhstan

The information and educational platform has been created with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information in order to popularize a cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, and promote a national brand, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





A creation of the website is an important step in attracting the attention of the world community to the cultural and historical heritage, and diversity of Kazakhstan. The promotion of cultural values in Kazakhstan, as well as in the near and far abroad, remains one of the priority areas that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sets in front of the Kazakh Government.





A large-scale project, reflecting a diversity of our country’s cultural heritage, covers the six official languages of the United Nations, as well as the Kazakh and Turkish languages.





A special place at the information portal is occupied by the publications of the unique Archive Fund of Kazakhstan. The section, which provides access to a rich historical collection of the documents and archival materials of Kazakhstan, is an invaluable resource for the researchers, historians and anyone interested in the past.





The heart of the website will be a news blog, where all the cultural news of the country and world will be covered as well. The assets of the project include the bright festivals, fairs, contests, as well as the premieres of theatrical productions, domestic films, and presentations of the books by famous and aspiring writers, art exhibitions, anniversary celebrations and regional projects of various scales.





In addition, the platform will host an information indicating the Kazakh mobile applications with topics about the events and news in the field of art and culture of the country.





The section "Culture of Kazakhstan through the prism of artificial intelligence" will provide the visitors with a unique opportunity to explore all the regions and their attractions through virtual reality.





A special attention is paid to the information technologies at the portal. "Qazaq Culture" gives the spectators a unique opportunity to explore various regions of Kazakhstan and their attractions through virtual 3D tours. Moreover, with the help of artificial intelligence, each guest of the website will be able to change his photo and see himself as a hero (batyr) or warrior of the Great Steppe.





A main feature of the website will be a Single Ticket System for all the cultural facilities. For the convenience of visitors to the portal, there will be an active link to purchase a ticket for this or that cultural event.