A unique "Qazaq Culture" project has been launched in Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
The information and educational platform has been created with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information in order to popularize a cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, and promote a national brand, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
A creation of the website is an important step in attracting the attention of the world community to the cultural and historical heritage, and diversity of Kazakhstan. The promotion of cultural values in Kazakhstan, as well as in the near and far abroad, remains one of the priority areas that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sets in front of the Kazakh Government.
A large-scale project, reflecting a diversity of our country’s cultural heritage, covers the six official languages of the United Nations, as well as the Kazakh and Turkish languages.
A special place at the information portal is occupied by the publications of the unique Archive Fund of Kazakhstan. The section, which provides access to a rich historical collection of the documents and archival materials of Kazakhstan, is an invaluable resource for the researchers, historians and anyone interested in the past.
The heart of the website will be a news blog, where all the cultural news of the country and world will be covered as well. The assets of the project include the bright festivals, fairs, contests, as well as the premieres of theatrical productions, domestic films, and presentations of the books by famous and aspiring writers, art exhibitions, anniversary celebrations and regional projects of various scales.
In addition, the platform will host an information indicating the Kazakh mobile applications with topics about the events and news in the field of art and culture of the country.
The section "Culture of Kazakhstan through the prism of artificial intelligence" will provide the visitors with a unique opportunity to explore all the regions and their attractions through virtual reality.
A special attention is paid to the information technologies at the portal. "Qazaq Culture" gives the spectators a unique opportunity to explore various regions of Kazakhstan and their attractions through virtual 3D tours. Moreover, with the help of artificial intelligence, each guest of the website will be able to change his photo and see himself as a hero (batyr) or warrior of the Great Steppe.
A main feature of the website will be a Single Ticket System for all the cultural facilities. For the convenience of visitors to the portal, there will be an active link to purchase a ticket for this or that cultural event.
05.04.2024, 12:47 6801
Transport and Logistics Cooperation is the Basis for the Development of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Communications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ali Sher Mehsud, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector taking into account the North-South corridor being established, for final access to the Pakistani seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, which will provide access to the countries of Africa and Southeast Asia.
The importance of developing regional connectivity for increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation was especially emphasized.
During the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented an invitation to the 11th meeting of the Ministers of transport of the SCO member states and the 1st meeting of the Ministers of transport of the SCO and EAEU member states in May of this year.
As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached on the practical implementation of measures aimed at enhancing cooperation in the transport and logistics industry, including holding expert meetings in preparation for the next meeting of the Special Working Group on Transport and Regional Connectivity between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
04.04.2024, 20:45 6951
Discussions of Best International Practices in Protection of Women’s Rights Take Place
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, with the support of the Council of Europe (CoE) and the European Union (EU), organized a two-day seminar for representatives of Kazakhstan’s governmental bodies and non-governmental organizations titled "Protection of Women’s Rights: International and European Approaches", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan Artur Lastayev, Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Kazakhstan Ambassador Kęstutis Jankauskas, as well as Project Coordinator of the Cooperation Programmes Division of the Council of Europe Krystyna Khokhlova delivered welcoming remarks to the participants of the event representing the Prosecutor General’s Office, the ministries of internal affairs, justice, culture and information, education, NGOs in the human rights protection sphere, along with a number of higher educational institutions.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the progressive nature of the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe. Thus, to date, the Council of Europe’s Neighborhood Co-operation Priorities with Kazakhstan for 2019-2023 have been successfully implemented. Since their launch, Kazakhstan has joined three legal documents of the Council of Europe in the field of criminal justice related to laundering of the proceeds from crime and mutual administrative assistance in tax matters.
The Kazakh diplomat also informed that in June Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, is expected to pay a visit to Astana, where she will meet with the leadership of the country and participate in the Astana International Forum. As part of the Forum, the Council of Europe’s new Neighborhood Co-operation Priorities with Kazakhstan for 2024-2027 will be officially launched. "We are confident that in three years we will be able to reap the benefits of successful cooperation between all stakeholders along the path of systematic progress towards a common goal - strengthening human rights, democracy and the rule of law," said Roman Vassilenko.
With regard to the state policy on human rights, the Deputy Minister emphasized that the Kazakh leadership attaches key importance to ensuring widespread respect for gender equality and the protection of women’s rights. In this context, he highlighted the new Action Plan on Human Rights and the Rule of Law, approved in December 2023 by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the draft legislative amendments to the women’s rights and child safety legislation, which are currently under consideration by the Parliament.
Taking into account that the problem of protecting women’s rights and domestic violence is relevant worldwide, the importance of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention), which is one of the main international legal instruments for the protection of women’s rights, was noted.
Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev informed about the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan in the field of achieving gender equality and combating domestic violence, as well as about the development of a special report on this topic, while noting the persisting problems. "Unfortunately, the level of violence against women is still high, which is a serious obstacle to gender equality," said the Ombudsman.
In their turn, the representatives of the EU and the Council of Europe emphasized the relevance of the seminar topics.
Gender equality is about enabling every man and woman to fairly contribute to the economic and social life of society. Domestic violence and use of force against women and girls have no place in a just society," said Ambassador Jankauskas.
The conventions developed by the Council of Europe are key internationally recognized references for ensuring human rights, democracy and the rule of law," noted Krystyna Khokhlova, stressing the importance of constant exchange of experience and improvement of legislation in human rights and other sectors.
At the end of the seminar, participants expressed a common view the event had provided an effective platform for exchange of opinions and raising awareness of key aspects regarding the issues of ensuring the protection of women’s rights and combating domestic violence.
For reference: in April 2020, the Council of Europe granted Kazakhstan’s application for accession to this Convention, issuing a corresponding invitation to join the document, valid for five years. Currently, internal procedures and reform of legislation in this area are being carried out. To date, 39 states, as well as the EU have ratified the Convention.
04.04.2024, 13:47 20366
Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirmed Their Intention to Strengthen All Areas of Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov met with Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Sergiu Mihov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the parties discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including mutual support in international organizations.
The sides noted that there is an active dynamic in the development of economic ties, and also confirmed their intention to strengthen all areas of cooperation.
Ambassador welcomed the Moldovan side's intention to open an Embassy in Astana, which would give further impetus to the development of not only bilateral relations between Astana and Chisinau, but also with other countries of our region.
Кazakh diplomat spoke about the political and economic reforms being carried out in the country. Special attention was focused on the key tasks of the new economic course of Kazakhstan, set by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to maintain constant contacts on issues of mutual interest.
04.04.2024, 11:39 20956
Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov held a meeting with Andrei Mikhnev, the World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on the prospects of the World Bank's activities in Kazakhstan and priorities for continued cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The dialogue also covered the potential for launching several investment projects across key economic sectors in Kazakhstan.
Kairat Umarov praised the long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with the World Bank and its significant contributions to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development. He expressed optimism about the enduring support of the World Bank for Kazakhstan’s reforms aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.
Andrei Mikhnev, in turn, underscored the significant partnership between Kazakhstan and the World Bank, highlighting joint efforts on 10 projects worth more than 4 billion US dollars. He mentioned that several new infrastructure projects are currently underway to bolster the reforms introduced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Overall, both counterparts noted mutual interest in deepening cooperation in key areas.
04.04.2024, 09:43 20661
Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Capital of Türkiye
A roundtable on Kazakhstan’s economic, political, and social reforms was held in Ankara, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by the Chairman and members of the Plenipotentiary Council of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Kazakh youth studying at master’s and PhD programs, and intellectuals from Türkiye.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev informed the participants about the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan under the leadership of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that this year, our country not only chairs several authoritative international organizations but also holds the Astana International Forum, the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the World Nomad Game, and a number of other large-scale summits and forums.
Chairman of the Plenipotentiary Council Muhittin Shimshek informed about the current activities of the university. In addition, he expressed readiness to support the celebration of anniversaries in Türkiye, such as the 800th anniversary of formation of the Ulus of Jochi, the 125th anniversary of Academician Kanysh Satpayev, the 100th anniversary of the Heroes Sagadat Nurmagambetov and Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev, the 100th anniversary of writer Abdizhamil Nurpeisov in order to strengthen bilateral cultural and friendly relations.
04.04.2024, 08:41 20821
Bilateral Cooperation Issues were Discussed with the Governor of Riyadh Province
Images | Kazakh MFA
Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Governor of Riyadh Province, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further expansion of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties between Astana and Riyadh. In this context, they emphasized the importance of the opening of regular flights between Astana and Riyadh.
Ambassador Berik Aryn congratulated Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for hosting the international exhibition EXPO 2030 in Riyadh, as well as for choosing the Kingdom to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
Ambassador also informed about the current political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan. In particular, he introduced the measures taken by the Government to create a favorable business climate for domestic and foreign entrepreneurs, the development and ennobling of the capital Astana.
Besides, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud noted that Kazakhstan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia and supported the proposals of the Kazakh side to strengthen ties between the capitals of the two countries and the opening of air launch, which will contribute to intensifying bilateral cooperation, business relations and increasing tourist flow.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue joint efforts to expand ties between Astana and Riyadh.
The Saudi capital Riyadh is currently implementing major infrastructure projects in preparation for EXPO 2030, such as the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project, Green Riyadh, King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard and others.
03.04.2024, 19:45 20511
Ban Ki-moon Stressed the Importance of AIF 2024
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held a meeting with the 8th UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. During the meeting, the Ambassador handed over the original invitation to participate in the Astana International Forum, which will take place on June 13-14, 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Korean interlocutor expressed gratitude for the invitation and noted the importance of this event. While warmly recalling the recent meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which took place on the sidelines of the Boao Asian Forum, he emphasized the meaningful and impressive speech by the President of Kazakhstan. At the same time, Ban Ki-moon highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s active foreign policy.
The sides also discussed issues of cooperation in the field of green energy between Kazakhstan and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), whose Chairman is Ban Ki-moon. GGGI expressed high interest in further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.
03.04.2024, 14:48 23116
Astana and Jakarta Strengthen Political Dialogue
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat, having conveyed warm greetings from the Head of Kazakh Foreign Ministry Murat Nurtleu, noted that Astana considers Jakarta as one of the key political and economic partners in the Southeast Asian region and confirmed interest in further development and expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Indonesian cooperation, exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda.
Alibek Bakayev informed the Indonesian Foreign Minister about the main results of the bilateral foreign policy consultations held on the eve and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation.
The interlocutors discussed practical issues of strengthening economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Indonesia. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia noted the significant potential for cooperation in the fields of trade, mining and energy, investment and tourism.
In conclusion, the diplomats expressed their general satisfaction with the results of the inter-ministerial consultations and agreed to maintain regular dialogue, strengthen inter-parliamentary and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as continue work on expanding the legal framework.
