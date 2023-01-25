24.01.2023, 07:22 8001
Accreditation of foreign journalists to cover Digital Almaty Forum opens
On February 2-3, 2023, a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIGC) and the International Digital Forum "Digital Almaty: "Digital partnership in the New Reality" will be held in Almaty.
The regular meeting will be attended by the heads of governments of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Representatives of the Observer States to the EAEU, the CIS Secretary General and the heads of the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development are also invited to the event, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
The agenda of the EIGC meeting, which is traditionally held in narrow and extended formats, covers a wide range of issues of trade and economic cooperation, technical regulation, the EAEU integrated information system and other relevant topics.
On February 3, Prime Ministers of EAEU countries will attend the plenary session of the annual Digital Almaty Forum. Traditionally, the forum is expected to be attended by prominent political and public figures, heads of large digital companies, IT business leaders and digital industry experts.
This year, also an international exhibition of thematic projects with the award ceremony "Digital Almaty Awards" will take place within the framework of this event.
For accreditation to cover abovementioned events the representatives of foreign media must submit an application by the following link before 05.00 pm Astana time on January 25, 2023: https://accr.sgork.kz:64778/user_login/?next=/application/ :
1) To obtain a login and password, it is necessary to send a list of representatives of foreign media according to the attached FORM to the email address mfa.pskz@gmail.com ;
2) After receiving the login and password, access to the above-mentioned application portal of the Accreditation Center will be provided. Instructions for filling in the data for accreditation are posted in the upper left corner of the portal.
If you have any additional questions, please contact the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan:
- Abylay Amandykov, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (701) 7776447 (WhatsApp, Telegram);
- Akzhan Orynbek, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-02-36, mob.: +7 (708) 7085844 (WhatsApp, Telegram).
At the abovementioned events following Press centers will operate: EIGC meeting - in the building of Royal Tulip hotel (Ospanov str 401/2), Digital Almaty Forum - Pavilion 10 (media center) Atakent Exhibition Center (Timiryazev str 42 к10).
25.01.2023, 10:34
Kazakh - U.S. Human Rights Dialogue holds 2nd meeting
Kazakhstan and the United States held the second meeting of the annual High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms, co-chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Special Representative of the President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The parties discussed in a constructive way the implementation of the program of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on further democratization of the political system and strengthening the constitutional guarantees of human and civil rights. The U.S. side reaffirmed its full support for the implementation of large-scale reforms of the Head of State.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue a productive engagement in the area of human rights and adopted a Joint Statement.
24.01.2023, 13:34
Kazakhstan and Estonia intend to strengthen transport cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov met with Deputy Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Mr. Kaupo Läanerand
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov met with Deputy Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Mr. Kaupo Läanerand. During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Estonian cooperation, as well as the upcoming visit of the Estonian delegation to Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and measures aimed to improve the investment climate. In turn, K. Läanerand expressed interest in expanding economic cooperation with Kazakhstan and deepening cooperation in the transport and logistics industry. Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further joint actions in order to intensify bilateral trade and economic contacts.
24.01.2023, 11:02
30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and EU defines intensity and vast coop agenda
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko had a series of bilateral meetings with senior representatives of European Union institutions in Brussels today.
On the eve of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU (2 February), the main goal of the meetings was to review the whole range of Kazakhstan-EU relations in light of the changing international situation and the implementation of agreements following the visit by President of the European Council Charles Michel to Astana in October 2022. This visit and meetings between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen last year allowed updating the bilateral cooperation agenda and outlining concrete priority areas of enhancing the partnership in the field of economy, trade, transport, energy, "green transition" and digitalization, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service informs.
During the meetings, officials paid special attention to further steps for the effective and full implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU which covers 29 spheres of engagement. Moreover, the development of a Road Map to implement the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic partnership on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains is in the focus of both sides.
Mr. Vassilenko held talks with high-ranking European officials, including Deputy Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia and OSCE of the European External Action Service Luc Devigne and EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore. He also had meetings with Member of the European Parliament and its Human Rights Subcommittee Nacho Sanchez Amor, as well as with Co-rapporteur on Kazakhstan of the European Parliament Andrius Kubilius. Mr. Vassilenko underlined the high dynamics of political dialogue, active development of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, as well as engagement in the human rights dimension as factors determining the intensive nature of cooperation for the future.
The Kazakh diplomat thoroughly informed his counterparts about the progress in implementing the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Tokayev to build a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan". He also informed them about the early parliamentary elections of deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament and Maslikhats on March 19 this year that ten international organizations were invited to observe the election, including the OSCE.
A detailed exchange of views on relevant issues on the international agenda took place, including the situation in and around Ukraine, and the need to minimize its negative consequences for Kazakhstan’s economy.
The European side welcomed the rich bilateral and multilateral agenda and expressed its interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and the implementation of the EPCA.
The sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue for further consolidating cooperation in light of global instability.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. The EU accounts for about half of the country’s foreign trade and foreign investments.
Trade turnover in January - November 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 increased by 28.8 % and reached $36.4 billion (exports - $29.9 bn, imports - $6.5 bn).
In the first nine months of 2022, the inflow of foreign direct investment from the EU increased by 10 % compared to the same period of 2021 ($7.7 bn) and amounted to $8.5 bn.
Overall, there are more than 6,000 EU member states companies operating in Kazakhstan.
24.01.2023, 09:53
Kazakhstan and U.S. debate energy security coop issues
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Kazakhstani Special Representative for International Cooperation Yerzhan Kazykhan, the White House release reads.
During the meeting, the two reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and Kazakhstan to support the principles of the UN Charter, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. They also highlighted the strategic partnership between their nations and the cooperation on key bilateral and regional issues, such as energy security. The U.S. side reaffirmed U.S. support for Kazakhstani President Tokayev’s efforts to improve transparent, accountable governance in Kazakhstan.
20.01.2023, 08:31
AD Ports Group partners with Kazakh National Oil Company, Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development
Images | Depositphotos
In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, AD Ports Group signed a strategic partnership agreement with Kazakh National Oil Company (KazMunayGas) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kazakhstan Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development for strategic cooperation in developing a marine fleet and coastal infrastructure in the Caspian and Black Seas.
The agreements build on the shareholder agreement signed in December with KMTF (Kazmortransflot), a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, to launch an exclusive joint venture to provide offshore services for energy companies in the Caspian Sea, WAM reports.
The new agreements signal a significant expansion for AD Ports Group in Central Asia and Kazakhstan, a major market for energy, transport and logistics that continues to gain in strategic importance as a key trade route between Europe and Asia.
Under the terms of the strategic partnership agreement with KazMunayGas, the two companies will review opportunities to collaborate on a broad range of projects in the area, including the development of a new fleet of shallow-water vessels to support offshore operations in the Caspian Sea and the development of a tanker fleet to support the export of Kazakh oil.
There is also potential for the joint venture to participate in bulk cargo transportation, reviewing opportunities to build or acquire bulk cargo vessels in support of that enterprise. AD Ports Group will also look to develop bespoke training and development programmes for Kazakh teams via Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy.
The MoU with the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development will see AD Ports Group look to collaborate on developing international trade and transport corridors through the Republic of Kazakhstan, potentially developing port and logistics facilities and enhancing the national maritime fleet.
AD Ports Group sees the launch of collaborative ventures in the Central Asian region as a key strategic priority, as a major source of growth and in support of key trading partners of the UAE. Furthermore, these agreements have significant potential to stimulate job creation and growth of the Kazakh economy.
Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said, "We are honoured to have President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, witness this significant event. This wide-ranging and far-sighted partnership agreement, which is the first of its kind between a UAE company and KazMunayGas, aligns with the strategic priorities of the UAE and establishes a strong platform for growth in Kazakhstan and the wider region. We are also pleased to work with the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development on developing international trade and transport corridors."
Marat Karabayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, stated, "We welcome these agreements, which represent an important step forward in the fraternal economic relationship between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE. We see significant potential in developing port and logistics facilities in Kazakhstan to enhance our role as a trade corridor and increase export opportunities for our companies. We are pleased to work with AD Ports Group on these projects, building on their expertise to develop integrated ports, trade and logistics hubs in key strategic locations."
Mirzagaliyev Magzum, Chairman of KazMunayGas, commented, "We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with AD Ports Group, which offers robust capabilities in logistics, maritime, ports and digital services, with a particular focus on the energy sector. Bringing together our two businesses provides an opportunity to address some of the long-term challenges and opportunities of managing growing volumes of exports on the Caspian and Black Seas and to develop port and fleet resources to serve oil and gas exploration and production. We see a bright future for this joint venture, which will significantly contribute to Kazakhstan's economic and infrastructure development."
Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, added, "AD Ports Group sees a major opportunity to contribute to the development of trade corridors across the Central Asia region, and this historic collaboration with KazMunayGas provides us with a solid foundation for growth in one of the most important markets. We thank the UAE’s leadership for their support in developing this collaboration and look forward to delivering comprehensive solutions in support of Kazakhstan’s energy and maritime sectors."
19.01.2023, 14:02
Romania keen on intensifying coop with Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov held a meeting with the Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Iulian Fota during which the parties discussed the schedule of events for 2023, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
During the talks, the Kazakh diplomat informed the romanian side about the Kazakh Government's plans to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties in the European direction in accordance with the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
Along with this, the Ambassador Rustemov briefed his Romanian colleague in detail on the important reforms carried out by the leadership of our country to build a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan."
In turn, the Secretary of State noted the relevance of organizing high-level visits, as well as holding expanded negotiations on energy and logistics issues. In particular, the important role of Kazakhstan as a trading partner of Romania and the EU as a whole was noted.
The parties noted with satisfaction the increase in trade turnover over the past year, which exceeded 2 billion US dollars, and agreed to intensify efforts to further diversify the structure of trade turnover.
At the end of the conversation, the interlocutors exchanged views on plans for holding economic and cultural events for the current year.
18.01.2023, 07:48
Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Malik Murzalin presented his credentials to the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili at the Orbeliani Palace, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
During the conversation after the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed to the President of Georgia the warm words of greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed that Kazakhstan gives great importance to further strengthening of bilateral cooperation with Georgia, including activation of trade-economic and transport-logistics interaction.
The President of Georgia, in her turn, stated that Kazakhstan is an important and reliable partner of Georgia, with whom Tbilisi is ready to develop close and multifaceted cooperation.
The Kazakh diplomat introduced the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in our country to his interlocutor.
President Zourabichvili highly evaluated the positive transformations implemented on the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan.
The sides expressed interest in further expanding and deepening bilateral ties in all mutually beneficial spheres was noted.
At the end of the conversation, the President of Georgia congratulated the Ambassador on his official assumption of the post and wished him success in further strengthening Kazakh-Georgian relations.
14.01.2023, 14:32
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
Current state of bilateral relations and future perspectives of strengthening the cooperation in political, economic and trade, cultural-humanitarian fields were discussed during the talks between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and the Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Yumi Yoshikawa, who paid a working visit to Astana, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
Vassilenko noted with pleasure that the expanded strategic partnership was established within the 30 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. The Kazakh diplomat expressed readiness to further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with Japan.
Japanese diplomat highly praised interaction between Astana and Tokyo within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, as well as in disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons sphere.
The parties also expressed readiness to focus more on diversification of the investment cooperation in the fields of digitalization, green energy and decarbonzation, transportation and logistics.
Both sides mentioned positive dynamics of the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan in 2022: trade turnover was 1,7 bln. US dollars (+75%), (export - 764 million USD (+52,5%), import - 969 million USD (+97,7%).
In first half of 2022, FDI flow from Japan has reached 113 million USD. Overall FDI volume from 2005 is 7.8 bln. USD. 61 Japanese companies in Kazakhstan are involved in the spheres of manufacturing industry, construction, trade, transport and logistics, information and communication, finance и insurance, healthcare, real estate.
