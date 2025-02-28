Almaty Hosts the First UNESCO Global Youth Forum

Tell a friend

The city of Almaty hosted the opening of the First Global Youth Forum of UNESCO Clubs and Associations, bringing together over 150 participants from approximately 60 countries worldwide, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The forum is organized by UNESCO and the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations (WFUCA), with support from the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs, the National Commissions for UNESCO of Kazakhstan and France, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Akimat of Almaty.





Over the course of two days, delegates from UNESCO clubs and associations across all regions of the world, alongside representatives from governmental, academic, and business sectors, including UNESCO experts, will discuss key issues such as capacity building, youth empowerment, the ethics of artificial intelligence, the use of digital technologies, sustainable tourism, climate change, inclusion, and arts education.





The event will also welcome distinguished guests to Kazakhstan, including UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Xueli Abbing, leading global AI expert Dr. Wayne Holmes, members of the Executive Council of the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations, and other notable figures.





A key outcome of the forum will be the adoption of the "Youth Roadmap of UNESCO Clubs and Associations for 2025-2030: Building a Sustainable Future Together." This document will outline strategic directions for the development of the movement, which is represented in 94 countries by over 5,000 organizations. It will also enhance youth opportunities and strengthen the network of UNESCO club leaders worldwide.