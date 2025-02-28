Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Cyprus

Tell a friend

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cyprus, Nikolay Zhumakanov, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulidis, at an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the President of Cyprus warmly welcomed the Ambassador and conveyed his best wishes to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting the dynamic development of bilateral relations. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important partner in the Central Asian region and expressed confidence in further deepening of cooperation.





The head of Cyprus paid special attention to the recent decision on the mutual opening of embassies in the capitals of the two countries, emphasizing that this step will be an important element in strengthening diplomatic ties, expanding political dialogue and economic interaction. President Christodoulidis expressed hope that the presence of diplomatic missions in both countries will create new opportunities for the realization of joint projects and promotion of the bilateral agenda.





Prospects for cooperation in trade, transport, digitalization and tourism were also discussed during the meeting. The President of Cyprus reaffirmed his country’s intention to actively cooperate with Kazakhstan not only in a bilateral format, but also within the framework of international and regional organizations.





In turn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan thanked President Christodoulidis for the warm welcome and expressed confidence that his diplomatic mission will contribute to further strengthening of friendly relations. He assured that he would make every effort to promote mutually beneficial initiatives, attract investments and intensify bilateral dialogue.





At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation and expansion of partnership in the interests of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Cyprus.