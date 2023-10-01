Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Letters of Credence to Federal President of Austria

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko undertook a working visit to the Republic of Cyprus. The visit comprised the inaugural political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries and the opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Nicosia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, received Vassilenko. Negotiations were also held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, Chairwoman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Irene Charalambidis, members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs - Parliamentary Friendship Group, and representatives of the Business Association "Cyprus - Kazakhstan".





During the audience with the President of Cyprus, the Kazakh diplomat presented him a congratulatory letter from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in anticipation of the Independence Day of the Republic of Cyprus on October 1. President Christodoulidis conveyed his best wishes to the leader of Kazakhstan, acknowledging the robust bilateral ties and expressing a keen interest in further enhancing and broadening the relationship. The discussions identified investments, IT, green energy, tourism, and the expansion of citizen contacts as prospective areas of collaboration.





Addressing the international agenda, both parties underscored their dedication to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, especially the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.





During comprehensive negotiations with the Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, both sides deliberated on the present status and potential avenues for deepening the political dialogue between their countries. The diplomats commended the growth trajectory of bilateral ties, agreeing to develop a structured roadmap for future collaboration.





Following their meeting, Combos and Vassilenko signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the ministries of tourism. The agreement outlines the primary avenues of collaboration in the burgeoning domain of tourism.





The first round of political consultations, led by Roman Vassilenko and Cyprus Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Kyriakos Kouros cemented the joint ambition of Astana and Nicosia to bolster political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian synergies. The dialogue also encompassed discussions about the Eastern Mediterranean and Central Asian regions and pertinent global and regional security issues.





Furthermore, discussions spanned the bilateral interactions within a multilateral framework. Emphasis was laid on the aspects of cooperation within the Kazakhstan-EU dimension, with the Cypriot side endorsing the ongoing initiatives in this area between Astana and Brussels. Diplomats recognized the impactful outcomes of the business forums organized this year in Limassol and Almaty.





During the meeting at the House of Representatives of Cyprus, Charalambidis, warmly recalling her visit to Astana as Head of the OSCE PA short-term observer mission during the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan earlier in March, voiced her support for Kazakhstan’s socio-political reforms and the ongoing democratic transition.





Significant attention from the Cypriot leadership, parliamentary friendship group, and representatives of the business association "Cyprus - Kazakhstan" was centered on President Tokayev’s initiatives. These initiatives pertain to the modernization of the political system and economic reforms, as detailed in the address "Economic Course of Fair Kazakhstan".





A pivotal moment of the visit was the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate’s office in Nicosia. Members of the government, Parliament, the diplomatic corps, business, Kazakh diaspora, and the Cypriot media attended the event.





In his address, Roman Vassilenko highlighted the pivotal role the Honorary Consulate will play in nurturing Kazakh-Cypriot ties. Introducing the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan, the erstwhile renowned politician and respected businessperson, Georgios Lakkotrypis, he expressed optimism about the consulate’s potential contributions across sectors like tourism, culture, science, education, economy, and trade. Providing support and assistance to Kazakh citizens abroad were identified as pillars of the consulate’s mission.





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cyprus, Satybaldy Burshakov, actively participated in the events during the visit.