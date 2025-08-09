Citizens of Kazakhstan Successfully Evacuated from the Gaza Strip

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

Amid the ongoing tense humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in coordination with Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in Jordan and Israel, successfully organized the evacuation of six compatriots from the conflict zone, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Kazakh citizens were safely transported through border checkpoints and brought to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, from where they departed for the homeland.





This operation was made possible through constructive cooperation with the Jordanian authorities, and stands as a clear confirmation that the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens abroad remains one of the key priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.





The Embassies of Kazakhstan in Amman and Tel Aviv continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and remain in constant contact with Kazakh citizens located in the Gaza Strip and the territory of Palestine.





The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expresses its sincere gratitude to the authorities of Jordan and Israel, as well as to the International Committee of the Red Cross, for their prompt assistance and constructive cooperation in ensuring the safe departure of Kazakh citizens.