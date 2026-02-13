Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented to Deputies of the General Congress of Mexico

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

As part of an official visit to Bishkek, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





During the talks, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed a wide range of issues concerning Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation.





The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of state, bilateral relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level of interaction.





Following reciprocal high-level visits, a clear vector for further strengthening the fraternal Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations has been set. On our part, we intend to make every effort to work jointly on the comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of enduring friendship and good-neighborliness," said Minister Kosherbayev.





In turn, Minister Kulubaev confirmed the progressive development of allied relations between the two states, based on the principles of brotherhood and good-neighborliness.





The parties thoroughly discussed measures for the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level in recent years and expressed their readiness to continue promoting closer ties through intergovernmental cooperation.





Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations are rapidly developing. Bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation is strengthening year by year, and we intend to comprehensively deepen allied relations with Kyrgyzstan," Kosherbayev emphasized during the discussion.





The head of Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry noted that Kazakhstan firmly holds a place among the top three largest trading partners of Kyrgyzstan. The volume of mutual trade reached 2 billion US dollars, with a goal set to increase this figure to 3 billion. This will be facilitated by the planned diversification of the commodity turnover, further development of interregional links, and the launch of new joint projects, including the establishment of a cross-border Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex, the multiplier effect of which will impact the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation.





Minister Kosherbayev also noted that over the past 20 years, Kazakhstani companies’ investments in the Kyrgyz economy have amounted to 1.4 billion, at the same time, it is in the interest of both countries to expand the sphere of investment cooperation. In this regard, the heads of the foreign ministries, emphasizing the significant potential for cooperation, expressed their readiness to support the development of fruitful collaboration in energy, transport, logistics, and agriculture.





A separate point was devoted to prospects for deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, which form the foundation of strong and long-term relations between the two fraternal peoples. The parties expressed satisfaction with the intensity of the events conducted. Last year, the Days of Kazakh Cinema, the 3rd Kazakh-Kyrgyz Youth Forum, and the ceremonial opening of the "Golden Bridge" monument in Bishkek were held in Kyrgyzstan. In Kazakhstan, the premiere of the musical "Jamila," based on the eponymous story by Chingiz Aitmatov took place. In January of this year, the Days of Kyrgyz Cinema were successfully held in Astana.





During the meeting, the ministers also compared notes on current regional and international agenda issues. They confirmed their commitment to close cooperation within the framework of the UN, as well as mutual support in promoting the international initiatives of the two states.





In conclusion, the readiness to further strengthen inter-ministerial cooperation, including within the framework of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, was reaffirmed.