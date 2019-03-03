Every child who travels outside Kazakhstan needs passport - MIA

Kazakhstan made some amendments are made in the law "About papers, identifying the person." Thus, it is forbidden to past passport picture of the child under 16 years into the parent’s passport, Kazakh MIA’s press service reports.





Today a growing number of states requires the passport of a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan for children under the age of 16 travelling with their parents outside the country. Among them for example, the European states of the Schengen zone, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.





These amendments will enter into force on January 1, 2019.





It stems from the fact that a lot of countries strengthen requirements at the crossing of their borders were the latest trends in the world associated with the increased threat of terrorism and extremism.









