Expansion of Trade and Economic Cooperation at the Center of the Kazakh-Finnish Dialogue

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Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India during his visit to Mumbai held a series of meetings with the leadership of Kazakhstani and Indian companies, representatives of Maharashtra’s political circles, and religious leaders, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The purpose of the visit was to strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to promote joint projects of mutual interest.





During the talks with the management of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Plant JSC., the parties discussed the implementation of the Kazakh-Indian project "IREUK Titanium Limited", which focuses on the production of titanium slag. Its strategic importance was noted, given the steady demand for titanium products and its contribution to the development of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and India. The Ambassador reaffirmed the Embassy’s full support for the project and its readiness to provide assistance at every stage of its implementation, including liaising with Indian government agencies and facilitating the negotiation process.





The visit also included a meeting with Sucharita Choudhury, President of Business Development and Corporate Relations at Tata Sons Private Limited. The prospects for investment cooperation and priority areas of collaboration were discussed. The Indian side confirmed its interest in implementing projects in Kazakhstan, viewing the our country as a key partner in Central Asia. Kazakhstan’s significant potential, which creates favorable conditions for the implementation of long-term industrial initiatives, has been noted.





There is particular interest in projects in the energy sector, the mining and metallurgical industry, and heavy industry, including participation in the extraction and processing of raw materials, the modernization of production facilities, and the implementation of advanced technologies. In addition, the possibility of implementing infrastructure projects in the field of digital technologies was discussed, including the construction of an artificial intelligence data center in Ekibastuz using cutting-edge solutions. Particular interest was expressed in participating in airport construction, as well as in implementing major infrastructure projects aimed at developing transportation, logistics, and industrial infrastructure.





Special attention was given to cooperation in the spiritual and humanitarian spheres. During a meeting with religious leader Samir Somaiya, President of the Somaiya Vidyavihar Center for Indology, the significance of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as an effective platform for interfaith dialogue was highlighted. Samir Somaya spoke highly of Kazakhstan’s experience in fostering interfaith harmony and reaffirmed his interest in continuing cooperation.





Overall, mentioned visit helped to strengthen Kazakh-Indian ties, gave new impetus to the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and expanded contacts in the business and cultural spheres. The agreements reached and the ties established form the basis for the practical implementation of joint projects and the further deepening of the bilateral partnership.