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Expansion of Trade and Economic Cooperation at the Center of the Kazakh-Finnish Dialogue
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Businesses from the Indian State of Maharashtra have Reaffirmed their Interest in the Kazakhstani Market
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Kazakhstan and Denmark Outline New Horizons for Bilateral Cooperation
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Kazakhstan Supports the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
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Kazakhstan and OSCE ODIHR Confirm Readiness to Continue Dialogue on Democratic Reforms
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Kazakhstan and Singapore Outline New Areas of Cooperation
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Kazakhstan and Greece Strengthen Cooperation in Healthcare
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Prospects for Deepening Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and the EU Presented in Europe
We have already come a long way in developing our relations, as evidenced by the conclusion of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, the activities of more than 4,000 European companies in our country, over 200 bln US dollars in EU investment into our economy, and the maintenance of an open and constructive dialogue between our leaders. The key to the further success of our cooperation lies in the effective and swift practical implementation of agreements to deepen cooperation in the priority areas on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit", the Ambassador noted.
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Kazakhstan’s initiative received support from UNESCO
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