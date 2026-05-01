President received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
Images | akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Yasutoshi Nishimura on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League, akorda.kz reports.
The sides discussed the prospects for deepening interstate cooperation and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.
The Head of State emphasized that Japan is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Asia.
The President highlighted the implementation of agreements reached following his official visit to Tokyo last year, as well as on significant opportunities in the trade and economic, and investment sectors.
We attach particular importance to deepening the expanded strategic partnership with Tokyo. Last year, I paid an official visit to Japan, the results of which enabled to elevate Kazakh-Japanese relations to a new level. During the visit, Ms. Sanae Takaichi and I signed a Joint Statement covering all areas of bilateral relations. Seventeen important documents regarding trade, science and education, digitalization, ecology, and agriculture were approved. Representatives of the business communities of the two countries signed more than 60 agreements totaling 3.7 billion dollars. In Tokyo, we successfully held the first Central Asia-Japan Dialogue. This large-scale meeting certainly contributed to the strengthening of inter-regional ties," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
The Head of State recalled that the next summit of the leaders of Central Asia and Japan will be held in Astana in 2027. According to him, preparations for this event have already begun.
The parties also discussed cultural and humanitarian ties. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the growing interest in Kazakhstan to Japanese culture and traditional sports such as sumo and judo, mentioning the outstanding successes of Kazakhstani sumo wrestler Yersin Baltagul (Kinbozan Haruki).
Yasutoshi Nishimura thanked the President for the opportunity to meet and confirmed the Japanese Parliament's readiness to expand multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The Chairman of the Parliamentary League of Friendship delivered a special message from the Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the Head of State.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Yasutoshi Nishimura with the Order of "Dostyk" (Friendship) of the 1st degree for his great contribution to the strengthening and development of cooperation, as well as inter-parliamentary ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Japan.
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