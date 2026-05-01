30.04.2026, 14:26 21136
Kazakhstan and Russia Foreign Ministries sign cooperation plan for 2027-2028
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Following talks in Astana between Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ministries of Foreign Affairs approved a plan of activities for cooperation for 2027-2028, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Yermek Kosherbayev said Kazakhstan and Russia established solid traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and close trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.
He highlighted the importance of trust-based dialogue between the leaders of both countries, noting the Kazakh President’s state visit to Russia in November. He emphasized the upcoming visit of President Putin to Kazakhstan is regarded as an important stage of bilateral cooperation this year.
He also added Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade partners, with bilateral trade exceeding 27 billion US dollars last year.
They also debated cooperation in energy, transport, logistics, industry, digitalization, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges, the regional and international agenda.
Both sides reaffirmed readiness for close coordination in international and regional organizations.
Following the meeting, the parties signed the 2027-2028 cooperation plan, which is expected to further strengthen the Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership and alliance.
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30.04.2026, 20:25 19746
Role of Youth in Advancing Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Harmony Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov held a meeting with activists of the "Assembly Jastary" Republican Public Association at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, dedicated to the celebration of the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, focused on the issues related to engaging youth people in foreign policy initiatives and strengthening interethnic harmony.
During the meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that a consistent state youth policy is a strategic priority of the Head of State.
The adoption of the new Constitution has become a major milestone in the modern history of the country. This step laid a solid foundation for a Just Kazakhstan, becoming a symbol of profound democratization and a reboot of the political system. This opens up unique historical opportunities and access to real social elevators for young people," Arman Issetov noted.
Young Kazakhstanis shared information about their activities both in the country and abroad, and also presented initiatives aimed at strengthening public harmony.
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30.04.2026, 18:03 20036
Kazakhstan and Denmark Open New Opportunities for Business and Investment
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A Kazakh-Danish Business Roundtable was held in Copenhagen, organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan accredited to Denmark in cooperation with the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as senior officials of a number of quasi-governmental entities, such as Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, Samruk-Kazyna Invest, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund, and Kazakh Invest.
The Danish side was represented by Lars Thuesen, Denmark’s Special Representative for Central Asia (to assume office in August 2026), as well as executives from leading Danish companies, including Carlsberg Group, ALPI Danmark, Blue Water Shipping, Topsoe, Welltec, Caspian Advisory, Citibank, ByteAll and others. The session was moderated by Jens Holst-Nielsen, Director for Global Markets Development at DI.
"Kazakhstan is committed to building long-term partnerships in which Danish technologies, capital and expertise combine naturally with Kazakhstan's market scale, resource base and regional potential. We invite Danish companies to consider Kazakhstan as a strategic destination for investment and business expansion", - emphasized Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
The Deputy Minister also briefed participants on ongoing political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at enhancing transparency in public administration, strengthening institutional frameworks and further improving the investment climate.
During the discussion, participants highlighted the growing interest of Danish businesses in Kazakhstan and the broader Central Asian region. Particular emphasis was placed on the fact that a number of leading Danish companies have been successfully operating in Kazakhstan for many years, building compelling success stories that serve as a reference point for prospective investors.
As part of the visit, A. Kuantyrov held a series of bilateral meetings with the leadership of leading Danish companies and institutions.
At a meeting with senior management of the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), the parties discussed prospects for expanding the use of the fund’s financial instruments in Kazakhstan, as well as opportunities to deepen cooperation with Baiterek National Managing Holding in support of investment projects.
With Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, discussions focused on the company's plans to expand its production capacity in Kazakhstan, including the development of a new non-alcoholic beverages plant in the Almaty Region representing an investment of USD 344 million.
At a meeting with Tony Laaksonen, CEO of FLSmidth, the parties reviewed the expansion of the company's service infrastructure in the mining sector, including the forthcoming inauguration of the expanded service centre in Karaganda.
Bilateral meetings were also held with the leadership of Aller Aqua, Welltec and Blue Water Shipping, during which ongoing projects and prospects for expanding their activities in Kazakhstan were discussed.
The Kazakh-Danish Business Roundtable served as an important platform for promoting Kazakhstan’s investment potential, fostering direct business contacts between companies of both countries, and identifying practical steps to further deepen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
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30.04.2026, 16:16 20546
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Russia’s FM Sergey Lavrov
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Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today held a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the progressive development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, based on strategic partnership and alliance.
President Tokayev stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the highest level, alongside further strengthening trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties.
During the meeting, particular focus was placed on preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan, planned for late May.
The Kazakhstani leader noted that Astana attaches great importance to this event.
We view this visit as the cornerstone of our bilateral agenda for the year, Tokayev said, expressing confidence that it will mark a significant milestone in strengthening both nations’ allied relations.
Lavrov briefed the Kazakhstani president that preparations for the upcoming visit are moving forward, with key bilateral issues thoroughly coordinated at the level of governments and foreign ministries of the two countries.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the ongoing regional and international issues.
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30.04.2026, 14:48 20846
Three Kazakh schools to open in Russia - Lavrov
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Kazakhstan and Russia are working on the issue of building six joint schools. This is what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a briefing following the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Lavrov emphasized that advancing cooperation in the education sector remains a key priority in bilateral relations.
Last year, a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University opened in Russia. Meanwhile, eight branches of Russian universities, including MGIMO, operate in Kazakhstan.
The construction of six joint schools, three in Russia and three in Kazakhstan, is on the agenda of our dialogue," Lavrov said.
The Russian Foreign Minister thanked the Kazakh side for its contribution to the creation of the International Organization for the Russian Language, initiated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Organization's secretariat started working on April 1 at the Sirius Educational Center in Sochi.
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30.04.2026, 13:12 21796
President received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Yasutoshi Nishimura on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League, akorda.kz reports.
The sides discussed the prospects for deepening interstate cooperation and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.
The Head of State emphasized that Japan is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Asia.
The President highlighted the implementation of agreements reached following his official visit to Tokyo last year, as well as on significant opportunities in the trade and economic, and investment sectors.
We attach particular importance to deepening the expanded strategic partnership with Tokyo. Last year, I paid an official visit to Japan, the results of which enabled to elevate Kazakh-Japanese relations to a new level. During the visit, Ms. Sanae Takaichi and I signed a Joint Statement covering all areas of bilateral relations. Seventeen important documents regarding trade, science and education, digitalization, ecology, and agriculture were approved. Representatives of the business communities of the two countries signed more than 60 agreements totaling 3.7 billion dollars. In Tokyo, we successfully held the first Central Asia-Japan Dialogue. This large-scale meeting certainly contributed to the strengthening of inter-regional ties," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
The Head of State recalled that the next summit of the leaders of Central Asia and Japan will be held in Astana in 2027. According to him, preparations for this event have already begun.
The parties also discussed cultural and humanitarian ties. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the growing interest in Kazakhstan to Japanese culture and traditional sports such as sumo and judo, mentioning the outstanding successes of Kazakhstani sumo wrestler Yersin Baltagul (Kinbozan Haruki).
Yasutoshi Nishimura thanked the President for the opportunity to meet and confirmed the Japanese Parliament's readiness to expand multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The Chairman of the Parliamentary League of Friendship delivered a special message from the Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the Head of State.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Yasutoshi Nishimura with the Order of "Dostyk" (Friendship) of the 1st degree for his great contribution to the strengthening and development of cooperation, as well as inter-parliamentary ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Japan.
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30.04.2026, 12:33 19421
Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Astana
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Astana for an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As part of the visit, a meeting with the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbvayev, took place.
During the extended talks, Kosherbayev said that Russia remains one of key trade partners of Kazakhstan, highlighting that trade turnover exceeded $27 billion last year.
We confidently move towards the goal set by the two countries’ presidents to raise this indicator to $30 billion," he noted.
According to him, investment cooperation is developing consistently.
Russian investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have reached $29 billion, while Kazakhstan’s investments in Russia amount to approximately $9 billion," Kosherbayev said.
He noted that the two countries had formed a pool of joint projects. Among the promising areas are energy, transport and logistics, digital solutions and AI.
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29.04.2026, 20:47 40501
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Received Lithuanian Ambassador
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Astana Egidiujs Navikas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation, both in a bilateral format and on various international platforms. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic ties, as well as to enhancing cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that Lithuania is an important partner for Kazakhstan in the Baltic region and expressed confidence in the further development of mutually beneficial and constructive cooperation with Vilnius.
Ambassador Navikas expressed appreciation for the consistent support of his mission and stated his readiness to continue collaboration between the two countries.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening political dialogue, expanding practical cooperation, and maintaining regular contacts at various levels.
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29.04.2026, 16:40 30201
Tokayev holds phone call with Lukashenko, invites him to SEEC meeting in Astana
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Belarusian counterpart President Alexander Lukashenko spoke on the phone on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the phone call, the Kazakhstani and Belarusian presidents praised the steady growth of bilateral relations, noting positive trends across all sectors. They further discussed further ways to boost cooperation in trade, economy, and culture.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on issues on the regional and international agenda, as well as reviewed the schedule of upcoming joint events.
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