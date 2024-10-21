First Round of Political Consultations Between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Tunisia Took Place

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in the work of the 21st meeting of the Cooperation Council "Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union". The European delegation at the talks was represented by Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary, the Chairman of the Council of the EU, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The traditional agenda of the annual meeting of the Cooperation Council included a review of the bilateral interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union in the political, trade and economic dimension, as well as the discussion of joint steps to expand the comprehensive dialog based on the provisions of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation.





Attraction of investments and advanced technologies into the economy of Kazakhstan, cooperation in the field of rare earth materials, transport interconnectivity and sustainable development, energy, as well as exchange of experience in terms of industrial modernization were the main topics of the dialogue and mutual interest.





The European side confirmed high interest in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) by attracting expertise and investments within the framework of the EU "Global Gateway" strategy. The parties emphasized the prospects of this transport corridor for the expansion of logistics, trade and investment ties between the Asian and European markets. In this context, the delegations welcomed the launch of the Coordination Platform for TITR development and pointed out the need to combine efforts to launch specific projects as soon as possible.





Special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of "green" energy. In the framework of discussions, the parties noted the importance of the development of green hydrogen and the transition to a sustainable economy. Kazakhstan, having significant potential in this area, invited European partners to actively participate in investment projects.





In turn, the head of the EU delegation said that "Kazakhstan is a key partner for the European Union in the region, whose importance in the global arena is growing every year". He welcomed Kazakhstan’s significant efforts to create favorable conditions for attracting direct investment, and noted the innovative socio-economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at strengthening the sustainability of the economy and the rule of law, including the holding of a referendum in Kazakhstan on the construction of nuclear power plants. "The recent referendum opens new horizons for Kazakhstan and the EU for cooperation in the field of energy and sustainable development," said Szijjártó.





In the field of development of transport relations, the parties welcomed the initialing of the text of the horizontal Agreement "On Certain Aspects of Air Transportation", which took place within the framework of the Council. In this context, the Kazakh Foreign Minister pointed out the particular importance of accelerating work to simplify the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. In turn, representatives of the European Union confirmed their determination to continue the preparation of negotiations on the Agreement on Visa Facilitation and the Agreement on Readmission.





Along with this, the issues of cooperation in the field of food security were touched upon. In particular, the potential of Kazakhstan to increase exports of grain and other agricultural products to global markets, including the EU, was noted.





In the cultural and humanitarian direction, the importance of expanding cooperation in the framework of EU educational programs, which represent new opportunities for Kazakh students, scientific and academic circles.





During a separate session of the talks, the sides "compared the notes" on topical issues of the regional and international agenda. Thus, special attention was paid to the topics of security and deepening cooperation in Central Asia, especially in light of the current challenges in Afghanistan and the Middle East.





The challenges associated with global climate change, which lead to various natural cataclysms and increasingly threaten the sustainable development of countries and regions, were also discussed. In this context, the European side showed interest in the initiative to hold a Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan under the auspices of the UN in 2026.





Within the framework of the meeting of the Cooperation Council, Minister Nurtleu had a conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, during which the issues of strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union were touched upon.





For reference: The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner. In 2023, the volume of trade turnover reached 41.4 billion US dollars.