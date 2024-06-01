Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Participated in the III Ministerial Conference "Central Asia + Italy"

Images | Kazakh MFA

Interesting facts from the history of relations between the Central Asian region and Africa, as well as prospects for interaction, were presented during a media seminar organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia together with the African Studies Professionals Association (ASPA) as part of the celebration of Africa Day, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event was attended by representatives of authoritative Ethiopian printed and electronic Mass media, the Center for African and Asian Studies at Addis Ababa University, public scientific organizations, experts, and members of the Friendship club of Kazakhstan.





During the seminar, Barlybay Sadykov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union congratulated the participants on the celebration of Africa Day (May 25), noting the growing importance of a united Africa in world politics and economics.





Turning to history, the Ambassador stated the existence of trade and cultural ties between the peoples of Central Asia and Africa. He recalled the Great Silk Road, which ran through the territory of the Turkic states and Steppe empires, the most powerful of which was the state of the Golden Horde, which two centuries later gave rise to the creation of the Kazakh Khanate.





Barlybay Sadykov also informed about the current cooperation of Kazakhstan with African countries, about work on joint projects with the African Union. In his opinion, both Kazakhstan and Africa may be interested in developing interaction in the field of education, trade and investment, tourism ties, cultural exchange, and mutual support in the international arena.





The Kazakh diplomat spoke about the ongoing political and economic reforms in our country, on the tasks of the government to create a Eurasian transit and transport hub that would facilitate trade in the East-West and North-South directions. In his opinion, realizing the potential of the Middle Corridor can contribute to the growth of trade between Africa and the countries of Central Asia.





Professor Shiferaw Belele, from the Department of History at Addis Ababa University elaborated on the facts indicating the close ties of the Ethiopian kings with the Mamluk state in Egypt. According to him, there is correspondence between Ethiopian kings and the sultans of Egypt during the reign of the Mamluks. In addition, when reforming the army and government in Ethiopia in the 15th century, the experience and technologies used by the Mamluks in Egypt were used.





Getachew Kassa, Associate Professor of Center for African and Asian Studies of the Addis Ababa University, drew attention to the need to establish cooperation between scientific institutions in the countries of Central Asia and Africa to further study the common history, scientific facts proving the existence of connections between our regions in the past. In addition, he noted the interest of the Ethiopian scientific community in studying and adopting the modern experience of Asian countries such as Kazakhstan in achieving economic progress.





The second part of the seminar discussed the issues of presenting information and covering African news in the media. Worku Belachew, Chairperson of the African Studies Professionals Association, Editor-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Herald newspaper informed in detail about the problems of overcoming stereotypes about Africa in Mass media and invited African media to more actively cooperate with international partners, including from Kazakhstan, to report on events in Africa from first-hand.





In general, information about connections between the two regions in the past and prospects for further development of cooperation aroused great interest. Many participants actively shared creative ideas in this area, as well as plans to visit our region in the future.