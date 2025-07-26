Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan Otto Iván Róna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation, placing particular emphasis on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, enhancing cooperation in transport, education, and culture, as well as on the practical implementation of the agreements reached during reciprocal visits.





Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan sincerely values its strategic partnership with Hungary, a close and reliable EU partner. "The relations between Astana and Budapest are characterized by a high level of trust-based political dialogue, and the peoples of the two countries are united by common historical and cultural roots" the Kazakh diplomat noted.





Priority attention was given to preparations for upcoming high-level bilateral events.





At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister thanked the Hungarian Ambassador for his active efforts in promoting bilateral relations and voiced confidence in the continued strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.