IAEA says chief Yukiya Amano has died

Photo: Kyodo
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday its chief Yukiya Amano has died, Kyodo reports.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a statement it "regrets to inform with deepest sadness" of the death of the director general.
The 72-year-old had been in poor health since last year. A former Japanese diplomat, Amano became the first Asian to be elected to the IAEA's top post in 2009 and was in his third term through 2021.
