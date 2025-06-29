Indian MSN Group to Build a Pharmaceutical Plant in Almaty Region

Tell a friend

As a follow-up to the agreements reached during the visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to India, a meeting was held at "Kazakh Invest" NC JSC with the leadership of one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies - MSN Group, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the negotiations, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov discussed prospects for cooperation with Executive Director of MSN Group, Manda Nihil Teja Reddy. The meeting marked an important step toward implementing the agreements on localizing pharmaceutical production in Kazakhstan.





The company’s leadership presented plans for a joint investment project to build a full-cycle pharmaceutical plant in the Almaty Region. The project will be implemented by the Kazakhstan-registered company "MSN Pharmalab" in partnership with "KFK Medservice Plus" LLP, and involves investments of around 60 million US dollars.





Chairman Ospankulov noted that implementing such projects in the pharmaceutical sector aligns with the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s goals to increase the share of domestic products: "Kazakhstan is interested in attracting strategic investors ready to localize the full production cycle, introduce technologies, and develop export-oriented pharmaceutical clusters. The MSN project is a prime example of how joint efforts can create a new industrial base with high export and social potential."





The parties discussed cooperation within the framework of existing government support mechanisms, including the conclusion of an investment agreement, measures to stimulate localization, and the potential for long-term supply within state programs.





Chairman of the Management Board of KFK Medservice Plus LLP, Zhanat Umarov, emphasized the project’s importance for the pharmaceutical sector: "The establishment of a pharmaceutical plant with the participation of a Kazakh company is a contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical market, its independence, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the enhancement of local professional expertise."





At the end of the meeting, representatives of MSN Group expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and the interest shown by the Kazakh side, confirming their readiness to expedite the development of project documentation and move into the practical implementation stage in the coming months.





MSN Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies outside India. The Group operates 25 manufacturing facilities and holds a portfolio of over 500 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), more than 350 finished dosage formulations, and over 900 patents. The company exports its products to more than 100 countries worldwide.