It became known when Tokayev meets with Putin

The meeting of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia is scheduled within the framework of the 17th forum of interregional cooperation between the two countries this year. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.





Particular attention was paid to the schedule of events at the highest and high levels, namely the participation of heads of state in bilateral and multilateral events. In particular, given the high role of cross-border cooperation in relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, which accounts for about 70% of bilateral trade turnover, we will prepare for the 17th forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia," Tleuberdi said.





The RK FM recalled that the forum was postponed due to the pandemic, but it is scheduled for the current year in Kokshetau. At the same time, Mukhtar Tleuberdi did not announce the exact dates of the event.





We assume that the pressing issues of the regions of the two countries will be considered at this forum in the presence of the heads of our states," the Kazakh FM specified.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.