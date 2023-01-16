14.01.2023, 14:32 1136
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
Current state of bilateral relations and future perspectives of strengthening the cooperation in political, economic and trade, cultural-humanitarian fields were discussed during the talks between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and the Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Yumi Yoshikawa, who paid a working visit to Astana, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
Vassilenko noted with pleasure that the expanded strategic partnership was established within the 30 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. The Kazakh diplomat expressed readiness to further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with Japan.
Japanese diplomat highly praised interaction between Astana and Tokyo within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, as well as in disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons sphere.
The parties also expressed readiness to focus more on diversification of the investment cooperation in the fields of digitalization, green energy and decarbonzation, transportation and logistics.
Both sides mentioned positive dynamics of the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan in 2022: trade turnover was 1,7 bln. US dollars (+75%), (export - 764 million USD (+52,5%), import - 969 million USD (+97,7%).
In first half of 2022, FDI flow from Japan has reached 113 million USD. Overall FDI volume from 2005 is 7.8 bln. USD. 61 Japanese companies in Kazakhstan are involved in the spheres of manufacturing industry, construction, trade, transport and logistics, information and communication, finance и insurance, healthcare, real estate.
Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
The results of the activities of the Foreign Ministry for 2022, current challenges and outlines of work for the upcoming period were discussed at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi. Deputy Chief of Staff of the President - Special Envoy of the President of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Yerzhan Kazykhan also took part in the work of the collegium.
The Foreign Minister stressed that the Ministry is geared toward further effective implementation of the Foreign Policy Concept approved by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2020. The priorities here remain ensuring security and stability along the perimeter of the country’s borders, increasing Kazakhstan’s role as a subject of regional and global politics, and protecting and ensuring national interests, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
Undoubtedly, new challenges complicate the implementation of a multi-vector foreign policy by Kazakhstan, but at the same time prove it is relevant and has no alternatives. In addition, taking timely measures to adapt to geopolitical realities, without deviating from a proactive, pragmatic and balanced foreign policy course, is becoming critical for domestic diplomacy," the Minister said.
In turn, Special Envoy Kazykhan stressed that the President pays special attention to the work of the Foreign Ministry and expects concrete results in terms of improving the diplomatic service.
The Foreign Ministry has been given major tasks that require selfless work from every diplomat in the interests of ensuring prosperity, strengthening security and stable development of our homeland," he said.
At the meeting, deputy foreign ministers reported on their areas of responsibilities as well as heads of structural divisions of the Ministry and subordinate organizations delivered on the results of the work carried out for 2022 and plans for 2023.
During the collegium, a record number of international contacts of the Head of State, who made 13 foreign visits, took part in 26 international events in full-time and online formats last year, was noted. The total result of the visits is the signing of 175 documents. Under the chairmanship of the Head of State, major global events were convened - the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis and other authoritative spiritual leaders, as well as the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), where the Astana Statement was adopted on this forum’s transformation into a full-fledged regional international organization.
At the same time, Kazakhstan’s effective participation in the UN Human Rights Council given its election for 2022-2024, the successful holding of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, and other actions were noted as achievements of the domestic diplomacy of the past year.
Speaking about the most important foreign policy tasks for the upcoming period and noting the full completion of the international legal definition of the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the southern borders in 2022, the Minister stressed the pressing need to increase efforts to promote regional cooperation and interaction with the closest neighbours and fraternal states in Central Asia.
The Foreign Minister outlined the fundamental importance of further development of good-neighborly and mutually beneficial relations with strategic partners - Russia and China, - as well as increasing the dynamics of relations with leading powers and regional leaders - the United States, the European Union, the states of Asia, the Middle East and Transcaucasia.
Minister Tileuberdi, in the context of multilateral diplomacy, stressed the clear position of our country in support of the UN as a unique international organization.
For the coming period, the Minister instructed to continue promoting initiatives of the President such as the establishment of the UN Regional Hub for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, the creation of an International Biological Safety Agency under the auspices of the UN, as well as the proclamation of the International Year of Mobilization of Volunteers for Development in the UN. In addition, he noted the importance of ensuring the effective chairmanship of our country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2023-2024 and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) this year, including the quality organization of the 10th anniversary summit of the OTS in Turkestan this autumn.
Due to the sharp deterioration in the geopolitical situation in the world and the disruption of traditional supply chains, the urgency of the development of transit and logistics interconnectedness of Kazakhstan was identified. "Given the geographical location of Kazakhstan in the center of the Eurasian continent, the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and the development of the North-South corridor are of key importance for us," Minister Tileuberdi said.
A substantive discussion about the importance of improving the mechanisms and increasing the efficiency of economic diplomacy in the face of increased competition for investment flows took place at the collegium. In this regard, the relevance of the adoption in 2022 of the Concept of Investment Policy until 2026 and the resumption of investment agreements for strategic investors developing significant investment projects in Kazakhstan in order to support foreign investors was noted.
Further, the need to continue work on the relocation of large industrial enterprises and international corporations to Kazakhstan was outlined. A list of 362 major companies from 37 countries of the world was formed. To date, there are concrete results in relation to 61 companies (21 have relocated, 12 are under study, 28 are promising companies).
Last year, according to the information of Meirzhan Yussupov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest National Company, 46 new projects with foreign participation were commissioned with the assistance of the national company. The total investment amounted to 4.1 billion US dollars into these new projects, which made it possible to create more than 6,000 new jobs. At the same time, in general, for 9 months of 2022, 22.1 billion US dollars of foreign direct investments were attracted to the country.
In this regard, the collegium considered specific ways of implementing the tasks set by the Head of State to attract at least 150 billion US dollars in the next seven years. Already in 2023, it is planned to attract 24.4 billion US dollars.
Special attention was paid to the systematic work of the consular service of the Ministry for 2022. In particular, the expansion of the list of visa-free countries up to 80 states for various categories of passports, the conclusion of mutual agreements with nine new countries, as well as the introduction of a pilot project of electronic documentation of our citizens abroad was noted.
In this regard, the Minister outlined the protection of the rights and interests of our citizens abroad and the work with qandastar (fellow countrymen abroad) as a particularly important dimension.
In this vein, during the collegium, President of the Otandastar Foundation Abzal Saparbekuly, Chairman of the Board of the KazAID Dastan Yeleukenov and Chairman of the Board of the Foreign Policy Research Institute Bolat Nurgaliyev delivered their remarks.
In conclusion, the Minister noted that, in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State given at the 2021 expanded collegium, reforms will continue in order to further modernize the diplomatic service.
Following the meeting, Minister Tileuberdi set a number of new tasks for the Foreign Ministry and gave specific instructions in all areas of the Ministry’s work.
2 intergovernmental agreements btw Kazakhstan and Switzerland enter into force
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko has met with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Kazakhstan David Grihting, to accept notes on ratification by the Swiss side of two intergovernmental agreements - on mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements, and on paid employment of family members of diplomatic staff representative offices, permanent missions to international organizations and consular offices, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Thus, the two afore mentioned documents have entered into force from today, enabling holders of diplomatic and service passports of the two countries to make trips without visas (up to 30 days), and family members of staff of diplomatic missions to engage in paid work in both countries.
The interlocutors expressed the joint hope that the afore mentioned agreements will contribute to the further expansion of close and mutually beneficial political, trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two states, more active participation of representatives of Kazakhstan in the work of numerous international organizations based in Switzerland, as well as the creation of more favorable conditions for family members of staff of diplomatic missions on the territory of the two countries.
During the meeting the diplomats also discussed the state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Swiss cooperation. Deputy Minister Vassilenko stressed the dynamic and progressive development of bilateral partnership in all key areas, and also presented about the political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
At the conclusion of the conversation, the parties agreed to actively support cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
For reference: the bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland in January-October 2022 amounted to 1.2 billion US dollars.
The gross inflow of direct investments from Switzerland to Kazakhstan from 2005 to the second half of 2022 amounted to 31.4 billion US dollars.
More than 200 legal entities, branches and representative offices with the participation of Swiss capital are registered in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan held flag installation ceremony of new members of UN Security Council in New York
On the first working day of the new year at the United Nations Headquarters, the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN held a solemn ceremony of setting the flags of the new members of the UN Security Council elected for 2023-2024, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The permanent representatives of Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland raised their national flags in front of the UN Security Council Chamber.
The tradition of holding the ceremony on the first day of the work of the Security Council in the new year was established by Kazakhstan in January 2018 during its chairmanship in this central body of the world organization.
Opening the event, Akan Rakhmetullin, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN, stressed that the current situation in the world more than ever requires cooperation and solidarity, as well as the commitment of all Member States to achieve common goals and adhere to the principles of UN International Law.
On behalf of Kazakhstan, that has had the honor to serve on the Security Council, I most sincerely congratulate you, and wish you every success in realizing your priorities for the Council," the Ambassador said, addressing the elected members of one of the main bodies of the UN.
Ambassadors of the new non-permanent UNSC members expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for organizing the event and introduced their priorities for their time on the Council.
The Security Council consists of 5 permanent members (China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America), as well as 10 non-permanent members, five of which are elected each year by the General Assembly for a two-year term.
Prior to Kazakhstan's initiative, changing the flags of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council at the entrance to the Security Council Chamber was a technical procedure. With the introduction of a new tradition in 2018, this procedure has become an official event in the annual program of the first day of the UN Security Council with wide participation of representatives of UN member countries and world media.
In January 2019, the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan presented to the UN handmade flag stands as a gift for UN Security Council members. The stands were made in Kazakhstan and decorated in the national style.
Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan
In the capital of Armenia, the Embassy of Kazakhstan, with the support of the research and analytical organization "Integration and Development" and the Eurasian Expert Club, jointly held a round table on the topic "Current trends in the development of integration processes within the EAEU", Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The participants of the event were informed in detail about the large-scale reform program for political and economic modernization initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the results of the November 20 presidential elections in Kazakhstan.
Chairman of the research and analytical public organization "Integration and Development", coordinator of the Eurasian Expert Club Aram Safaryan noted that Kazakhstan, in the context of geopolitical turbulence, pursues a balanced foreign policy and is an initiator and active member of the integration economic processes within the EAEU. In his opinion, Astana plays a leading role in pairing the capabilities of the Eurasian Economic Union with the potential of transnational corridors within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative and the North-South route. Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Gevorg Poghosyan emphasized the relevance of creating trade hubs in the border regions of Kazakhstan and other EAEU countries for the formation of a modern and efficient sales structure.
As a result of the event, the participants highly appreciated the policy of the Kazakh leadership and the importance of the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as the need for further development and strengthening of integration processes within the EAEU and the implementation of joint cooperation projects in the Eurasian region.
Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations
Tell a friendEmbassy of Kazakhstan hosted a round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported. The event was attended by the heads of research centers, leading experts, representatives of the academic community and the media. In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev spoke about the main achievements over 30 years of bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Also, he especially noted the deep historical ties and closeness of cultures between the two peoples, which are a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral relations. In addition, Ambassador Dyussenbayev stressed that for 11 months of 2022, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 5.8 billion US dollars. It was highlighted South Korea ranks 8th among the major investors of Kazakhstan economy. Thus, it was noted that over the past 17 years, the gross inflow of direct investment from Korea to Kazakhstan amounted to about 7.5 billion US dollars. The guests of the event highly appreciated the dynamics of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and also suggested new areas of Kazakh-Korean cooperation.
Kazakhstan in Photographs exhibition opens in Cuba
The official opening ceremony of the photo exhibition "Kazakhstan in pictures" was held in the capital of Cuba. The event took place in one of the attractions of the city - the Lesser Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, located in the historic center of Old Havana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The exhibition features about a hundred photos of various topics, including views of nature, the capital, the country's industrial potential, intercultural harmony, original cultural traditions, sports and creative achievements of famous personalities, etc, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
In her welcome speech, Deputy Director General of the Office of Historiography in Havana Perla Rosales expressed sincere gratitude for the organization of the event, noting that within a month, the photo exhibition will be a good opportunity for the general public to visually learn about the many faces of Kazakhstan and its achievements.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Cuba Andrian Yelemessov noted that the first photo exhibition about Kazakhstan will make a significant contribution to bringing the two peoples together and will be a milestone in cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He also stressed that despite the geographical distance Kazakhstan and Cuba have significant potential for the development of bilateral relations.
The official opening ceremony of the photo exhibition was attended by representatives of socio-political and cultural communities, youth associations, and accredited diplomatic corps in the host country. The event will last until the end of January 2023.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister continues visit to London
Mukhtar Tileuberdi began the second day of his visit to the United Kingdom with a meeting at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) headquarters
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi began the second day of his visit to the United Kingdom with a meeting at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) headquarters.
The Minister and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso discussed the current state and prospects for broadening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Bank, stressing the strategic importance of long-term partnership.
Welcoming EBRD contribution to the development of Kazakhstan during more than 30 years of relationship, Minister Tileuberdi also noted the ongoing and future projects with the Bank’s participation, including the BAKAD construction project and gasification of the TPP-2 in Almaty. "We are interested in further broadening of cooperation with the EBRD in developing transit and transport potential, logistics routes, alternative energy sources and urban infrastructure," said the head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.
At the end of the meeting the Minister delivered an official invitation from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the head of the EBRD to attend the Astana International Forum that will take place in June, 2023.
Furthermore, Minister Tileuberdi held an interactive roundtable meeting with British business at the British Expertise International company platform. Participants of the event discussed implementation of political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, national economy transformation, ways to increase the attractiveness of Kazakhstan for foreign investments and promising areas for trade and economic cooperation.
During the second half of the day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan visited the Parliament of the United Kingdom and met with Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Kazakhstan, Conservative Party MP Bob Stewart. They discussed ways to step up Kazakhstan-UK inter-parliamentary cooperation, including the expected visit of the Group to Astana next year.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was established in 2015 to promote inter-parliamentary dialogue. It consists of members of both chambers of the British Parliament and various political parties that are responsible for the issues of foreign policy, defence, intelligence and security, export control, economy, trade, science and education.
The APPG hosts events at the British Parliament to inform about Kazakhstan and bilateral cooperation.
Kazakh, British foreign ministers hold session of strategic dialogue
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi arrived to London with a visit upon the invitation of the British sidem the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
On the first day of the visit, Minister Tileuberdi and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland James Cleverly held the 6th Session of the Strategic Dialogue between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. The Session was also attended by representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Kazakhstan and the UK.
The Kazakh-British Strategic Dialogue was established in 2013 and has become an important institutional platform for discussing bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues, as well as identifying new, promising areas of partnership.
During a separate meeting Foreign Ministers discussed the entire range of bilateral issues and exchanged views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.
Minister Tileuberdi underlined the high level of mutual trust and close political dialogue between Astana and London that contributes to the steady deepening of multifaceted partnership in various spheres. "It is symbolic that my visit to London takes place during the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. At this stage it is necessary to give a qualitatively new impetus to our strategic partnership", noted the head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.
Kazakhstan is a reliable, leading partner of our country in Central Asia. We are ready to use all available opportunities to diversify British-Kazakh cooperation," said James Cleverly. The British side stressed the need to maintain constant dialogue at the government level and intensify business contacts of the two countries.
This will be facilitated by concluding the new Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK in the near future. The parties welcomed growing bilateral trade that has increased by 65.7% during the ten months of this year compared to the same period last year.
The Kazakh Minister informed also about the political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan. Minister Tileuberdi invited his British colleague to pay a return visit to Astana. The invitation was enthusiastically accepted by the Foreign Secretary.
Following the meeting, a Joint Statement was adopted by the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, reflecting the shared intention to develop bilateral strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of energy security and combating climate change.
On the first day in London, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also met with the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson, Chairman of the Kazakh-British Society Rupert Goodman and other British officials.
The same day Minister Tileuberdi and members of the Kazakh delegation met with the leadership of major British and international companies, including Shell, RioTinto and ERG International Group to discuss the prospects of exploration and production of mineral resources, diversification of Kazakh oil exports, developing green energy and building desalination and water treatment facilities in Kazakhstan.
The UK is one of the seven largest foreign investors and among the top ten trading partners of Kazakhstan. Today, over 600 companies with British capital are registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan. British investment in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded 20 billion US dollars over the past 30 years.
