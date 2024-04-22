Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at MFA

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the German delegation led by member of the Bundestag and Foreign Policy Spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party Nils Schmid, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Nils Schmid expressed words of support to the people of Kazakhstan and wished a soon recovery from the consequences of the floods.





The meeting focused on the role of parliamentary diplomacy in broadening Kazakh-German cooperation. The parties also exchanged views on the issues on the international agenda.





The parties also discussed issues related to regional cooperation with Germany, following the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Berlin and his participation in the first meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Federal Chancellor of Germany in September 2023 that provided a qualitatively new substance to the whole spectrum of the relationship between Astana and Berlin.





Deputy Minister Vassilenko confirmed the interest of the Kazakh side in maintaining an active political dialogue and strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Germany. In this context, the parties reviewed opportunities to increase engagement in such priority areas as environment and climate change, management of water resources, transport and logistics.





The German side welcomed the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, noting the importance of the new legislation on criminalizing domestic abuse. Member of the Bundestag Nils Schmid noted that the protection of women in the society promotes their active representation in all spheres of a country’s life.





In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain an active dialogue between the parliaments, research funds and experts.