Kazakh FM met with Erdogan

At the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi arrived on an official visit to Ankara, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan reported.

During the visit, M. Tleuberdi was received by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Minister conveyed the invitation of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to the informal Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, scheduled March 31 this year in Turkestan. The head of Turkey also received a personal message from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Within the framework of the visit to Ankara, the 6th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group was held chaired by the two countries’ foreign ministers that discussed the priority issues on the bilateral relations agenda, specifically ways to further develop political, trade-economic, transport and logistics, culture- humanitarian cooperation.

M. Tleuberdi noted in his speech that Turkey is an important, strategic and reliable partner of Kazakhstan on the Eurasian continent.

M. Chavoshuglu, in turn, stressed that strong economic ties are a solid foundation of Kazakh-Turkish cooperation and that Kazakhstan is a historical homeland of all Turks. Turkey attaches great importance to the spiritual ties between our peoples.

The parties expressed satisfaction with Kazakhstan- Turkey cooperation pace. The increased role of Nur-Sultan and Ankara in regional and global politics, as well as the authority of the two countries in the Turkic world, was noted.

This year our country marks the 30th anniversary of Independence, and Turkey was one of the first to recognize our independence in the international arena. Next year, Kazakhstan and Turkey will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over the years, bilateral cooperation between the countries has reached strategic partnership level. Kazakhstan and Turkey closely interact on bilateral, regional and international platforms.

The successful cooperation in trade-economic and investment areas was especially noted. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade exceeds $ 3 billion, and there is an intention to bring this figure to $ 10 billion.

M. Tleuberdi also met with Vice-President of Turkey Fuat Oktay. The parties discussed preparations for the next 12th meeting of the intergovernmental commission to be co-chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan A. Mamin and F. Oktay.













