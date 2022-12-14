Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi is on a visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. On the first day of the visit, the Minister took part as an honorary guest in a solemn event dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy (ECGE), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.





The celebration was attended by Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Vice-Chancellor - Federal Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck, heads of state bodies of Germany, top managers of leading German companies and business associations.









ECGE is one of the largest and oldest business communities promoting investment projects with German capital in 29 countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The Committee unites the largest key business associations in Germany, representing the interests of almost all areas of business.





On the sidelines of the event, Minister Tileuberdi met with Federal Chancellor of Germany Scholz, as well as hold negotiations with Deputy Chairman of the Board of the ECGE Hans-Ulrich Engel and Executive Director Michael Harms.









Congratulatory message from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented to the leadership of the ECGE, which noted the invaluable contribution of the Eastern Committee to the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.