21.11.2023, 11:22 8141

Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Hungary with an Official Visit

Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Hungary with an Official Visit
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Hungary with an official visit, during which the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council was held. The Hungarian side is co-chaired by Hungarian Finance Minister Mihály Varga, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Such spheres as energy, industry, transport and logistics, water management and innovation, agriculture, education and tourism have become "points of contact" of national interests.

The heads of delegations noted that the Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation in the trade and economic sphere is the main engine of the strategic partnership between the two countries. In this regard, the parties agreed on the need to effectively use the potential of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and enhance interaction between the business circles of Kazakhstan and Hungary.

Kazakh Foreign Minister stressed the importance of implementing practical steps to expand the full range of cooperation between Astana and Budapest. "Our countries have no unresolved issues thanks to exceptionally close and trusting contacts at the political level, fruitful cooperation between business circles, as well as cultural and interpersonal ties," Murat Nurtleu said.

In turn, the head of the Hungarian delegation said that Hungary is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. "We support political and economic reforms in your country and are ready to further actively develop our successful partnership," Mihály Varga said.

The sides also discussed the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Kazakhstan. In particular, the parties reached agreements to join efforts in the implementation of major joint projects, diversification and increase mutual trade. Kazakhstan confirmed its intention to increase the range of export goods by 95 items in the amount of about 700 million US dollars.

According to the statistics of the Kazakh side, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hungary in 2022 amounted to 172 million US dollars, and in 9 months of this year increased by 22% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 140 million dollars.

Representatives of the relevant ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who were part of the substantial delegation, also spoke during the meeting. Proposals were made for further cooperation in the training of specialists in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the exchange of experience in the effective management of water resources, as well as the organization of mutual visits of trade missions.

The Kazakh-Hungarian Forum on Water Resources Management was also held within the framework of the Strategic Council. The experts agreed to hold joint events of relevant ministries to solve urgent problems on water issues.

Minister Nurtleu also held bilateral meetings with the head of the Hungarian company "Globalia" Gábor Sági and the President of the investment fund "Equilibrium Capital" Peter Nagy, who operate on the site of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

The heads of the companies spoke in detail about the implementation of investment projects in the field of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan, the creation of trade and investment institutions at the AIFC site with the participation of Hungarian capital, IT and banking consulting, and further plans to expand economic cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

20.11.2023, 21:25 7941

Prospects for deepening ties with European Parliament discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan

Prospects for deepening ties with European Parliament discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko held talks with the member of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Central Asia and Mongolia (DCAS) Ryszard Czarnecki, who arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, parties discussed current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-European political, trade, economic and investment cooperation, including issues of transport and logistics, extraction and use of critical raw materials and renewable energy sources.

The parties paid a special attention to issues of promotion of intraregional cooperation in Central Asia and relations with the European Union, including in the areas of connectivity, climate change and international security.

Member of the European Parliament Czarnecki emphasized that Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of the EU in the Central Asian region and expressed the EU’s commitment to further constructive and pragmatic interaction on a wide range of issues.

On cooperation with the European Parliament, the parties discussed the outcomes of the 20th meeting of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee "Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union", held on November 13, 2023 in Brussels, and exchanged views on the upcoming elections to the European Parliament in 2024.

They exchanged views on the progress in implementing the agreements reached following the visits to Kazakhstan of three delegations of the European Parliament: the Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) in August 2023, the Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) in August 2022 and the DCAS Delegation in April 2022.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue a constructive dialogue aimed at developing effective inter-parliamentary and inter-party relations in order to strengthen the political basis of a multifaceted strategic partnership.

During his visit to Kazakhstan, the Member of the European Parliament also held negotiations with the Chairman of the Committee of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aigul Kuspan, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Artur Lastayev.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

17.11.2023, 10:25 42936

Declaration of Intent on EU-EBRD Technical Support for Critical Raw Materials Projects Signed

Declaration of Intent on EU-EBRD Technical Support for Critical Raw Materials Projects Signed
Images | Ministryof industry and construction
Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan I. Ospanov took part in the annual Raw Materials Week event organized by the European Commission. In particular, Ospanov I.E. spoke at a special panel session "EU-RK Strategic Partnership in the field of raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen" along with the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission M. Shefchovic and the Managing Director of the EBRD in Central Asia J. Hargitay, press service of the Ministryof industry and construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

In his speech, Ospanov I.E. noted that "Kazakhstan currently produces 19 types of 34 EU critical raw materials."

The Vice-Minister emphasized the main basic principles of the Republic of Kazakhstan such as "raw materials in exchange for investments and green technologies and entry into the global value chain."He also invited foreign companies "to take part in investment projects and localize production on the territory of Kazakhstan."

During the special panel session, a Declaration of Intent was signed on the technical support of the EU-EBRD for two projects of JSC "Tau-Ken Samruk" in the field of critical raw materials. The support is aimed at carrying out the necessary technical assessments for the projects "North Katpar and Upper Kairakty tungsten deposits" and "Extraction of lithium from the Aral Sea salt marsh" carried out by Tau-Ken Samruk JSC. The total cost of the projects is 400 thousand euros, including an estimated EU contribution of 200,000 euros.

Also at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Belgium, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Kazakhstan Forum Astana Group and the Luxerburg company Lobox Architects.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

17.11.2023, 09:59 43136

Kazakhstan participated in Geneva’s largest international largest international charity fair

Kazakhstan participated in Geneva’s largest international largest international charity fair
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan took part in the Annual Bazaar at the Palais des Nations, organized by the United Nations Women's Guild-Geneva (UNWG), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Over the years, the Bazaar has become a highly anticipated major social event for the international community in Geneva, with hundreds of participants. Since 1976, it brings together a rich diversity of nationalities and cultures for a common goal: to help disadvantaged children around the world.

This year, the Permanent Mission presented a variety of products at two national stands.

The first one offered guests to try a number of Kazakh food staples, such as bauyrsaq, plov, manty and samsa, along with some chocolate, honey and traditional sweets. The second stand was filled with national souvenirs and books.

On the sidelines of the Bazar, jewelry designer and craftsman Serik Rysbek and director of the "Serik Rysbek" art gallery Gulbarshyn Kazbalinova presented an exclusive collection of handmade rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings encrusted with precious stones, which captivated the guests.

The Bazar presented a unique opportunity to promote the Kazakh culture with handicrafts and gastronomy. Proceeds from the national and food stands at the Bazar were donated to charity organizations supporting the children in different regions of the world.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

16.11.2023, 20:09 53136

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan welcomed parliamentary delegation from Indonesia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan welcomed parliamentary delegation from Indonesia
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with a delegation from the Indonesian Parliament led by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Gilang Dilafarares, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

A group of deputies from the Indonesian House of Representatives is visiting Astana with the aim of strengthening ties and exchanging experiences with their Kazakh counterparts.

During the conversation, which took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and cultural spheres. They noted the progressive development of Kazakhstan-Indonesia relations and reaffirmed their interest in increasing the dynamics of economic cooperation between the countries.

In addition, there was an exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda, while the importance of promoting inter-parliamentary diplomacy was emphasized. The Indonesian delegation noted that Astana has become the first sister city of the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, with its official presentation planned for August 17, 2024.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan wished success in the upcoming elections for the President and Parliament of Indonesia in February 2024. He emphasized that these events are important for the democratic development of the country.

The Indonesian deputies, in turn, highly appreciated the political, economic, and democratic achievements of our country and expressed readiness to further contribute to the expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

16.11.2023, 11:11 52976

UNESCO’s General Conference Adopts Resolution on World Metrology Day Initiated by Kazakhstan

At the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Natural Sciences Commission of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference unanimously adopted a resolution proclaiming May 20 as World Metrology Day, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

The memorable date is dedicated to the adoption on this day in 1875 in Paris of the Metric Convention, one of the world’s oldest international treaties in force, aimed at ensuring the unity of metrological standards in countries around the globe.

Speaking at the Commission’s meeting, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Member States of the Organization to this initiative.

According to him, "Kazakhstan initiated such a resolution based on the understanding that giving the commemorative date of the community of metrology professionals the UN status will further strengthen the high authority of this important scientific discipline, which influences, underpins and drives much of what we do and experience in our everyday lives, though often unseen and beyond oir awareness".

Kazakhstan is proud to have a strong and competent community of metrology professional, which commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the oldest Kazakh metrological institution and makes its worthy contribution to the development of this discipline at the national, regional and global levels", - the diplomat emphasized.


43 Member States of the Organization cosponsored the resolution initiated by our country.

On behalf of the international metrological community, Martin Milton, Director of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, spoke at the meeting, thanking Kazakhstan and UNESCO Member States for the valuable initiative and the decision taken, which will attract additional attention to the importance of the development of metrology worldwide as we approach the 150th anniversary of the Paris Metric Convention in 2025.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.11.2023, 11:33 62856

Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Georgia-European Union Business Council Zviad Chumburidze, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The meeting was devoted to discussing new approaches to strengthening cooperation with interested companies in the implementation of joint trade, economic and investment projects.

The meeting included an overview of Kazakhstan's investment opportunities, the new economic reforms of the Head of State, announced in the September Address to the people of Kazakhstan, as well as measures to improve the business climate and create favorable conditions for foreign investors in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Malik Murzalin noted that such large Kazakh assets as the Batumi Oil Terminal, the Batumi Seaport, Rompetrol Georgia and Halyk Bank Georgia are successfully operating in the Georgian market, in turn, Georgian businesses are also investing in the economy of our country. In general, over the past 17 years, Kazakhstan's investments in the economy of Georgia amounted to more than 530 million US dollars, Georgia's investments in Kazakhstan - about 400 million dollars.

Zviad Chumburidze spoke about the activities of the Georgia-European Union Business Council, presented the "Black Sea Platform" created under the Council, in which leading companies of the Black Sea-Caspian basin participate. He expressed interest in joining Kazakhstani companies to this platform.

Following the meeting, we agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation and consider issues related to the organization of joint events.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.11.2023, 10:30 63001

Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum

Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov spoke at the Busan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, organized in honor of the first anniversary of the establishment of sister city ties between Almaty and Busan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The event was attended by more than 50 CEOs of South Korean companies, representatives of the Busan City Hall, the Busan Development Institute, Kazakh Invest and Kazakh companies. The event was organized by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency (BEPA) together with the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Busan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Nurgali Arystanov noted a number of significant events that contribute to the further development of the bilateral agenda: the meeting of the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in September 2023 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Korea Park Jin to Kazakhstan in June 2023 as well as a bilateral meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Korea Murat Nurtleu and Park Jin within the framework of the 16th meeting of the Central Asia - Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum in November 2023 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

In addition, the Ambassador focused on the need to strengthen economic ties between Busan and Kazakh cities. In this regard, while referring to the State of the Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, he invited Korean companies to invest in the production of drones, hydrogen energy development, infrastructure and logistics, as well as to use new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

As part of the event, bilateral meetings were held between individual companies to discuss joint investment projects.

In addition, the Ambassador met with the Vice Mayor of Busan Lee Seong Kweun and discussed economic cooperation issues.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.11.2023, 09:28 61706

Minister of Development of Greece expressed an interest in diversifying bilateral trade

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev held a meeting with the Minister of Development of Greece Konstantinos Skrekas and discussed the possibility of expanding trade, economic and investment relations between the countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev informed the interlocutor about the development of bilateral relations in 2023 and ongoing reforms in the economic and political spheres in Kazakhstan.

Minister Konstantinos Skrekas, drawing attention to the fact that in Greece, as part of the transition to a green economy, energy projects of alternative energy sources with a capacity of 2 megawatts are commissioned annually, noted the priority for the Greek economy in the development of the field of renewable energy sources.

In this context, Konstantinos Skrekas confirmed the interest in the implementation of projects under the Memorandum of Strategic Partnership on the sustainable value chain of raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen between the EU and Kazakhstan. And in the field of bilateral trade, he drew attention to the importance and relevance of diversifying trade items and increasing the volume of different types of industrial and agricultural products.

In addition, the Ambassador introduced to the attention of his interlocutor the results of the EBRD and European Commission Study on sustainable transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most viewed