15.10.2024, 15:10 22291
Kazakh Foreign Minister Pays Visit to Luxembourg
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, paid an official visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the visit, the head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry held meetings with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and External Trade, Xavier Bettel.
The parties addressed major topics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, as well as promising areas such as financial technology, sustainable development through green energy, pharmaceuticals, and transportation infrastructure projects. Both sides reaffirmed the need to deepen economic ties and expand opportunities for the business communities of both countries.
Prime Minister Luc Frieden noted that "Luxembourg views Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in Central Asia and sees great potential for further deepening trade and economic cooperation between our countries." He expressed readiness to support the Kazakh side in its efforts to modernize key sectors of the economy and implement advanced technologies.
In turn, the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that Luxembourg is an important partner for Kazakhstan within the European Union. Since 2005, the gross inflow of direct investments from Luxembourg into Kazakhstan has amounted to 2.9 billion US dollars.
The parties also focused on the interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union, emphasizing the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation on security and stability issues in Central Asia. In addition, both sides exchanged views on current international agenda topics.
Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel emphasized that Luxembourg greatly values Astana’s efforts in strengthening regional security. It was noted that both countries share common views on global challenges. Luxembourg is ready to enhance cooperation with Kazakhstan in the areas of international security and sustainable development, seeing great potential for joint efforts within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations aimed at promoting peace and stability.
In conclusion, both parties reaffirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels and to actively cooperate within international organizations to address key regional and global challenges.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.10.2024, 22:27 21211
Expanding Mutually Beneficial Partnership on the Agenda of Kazakh-Belgian Political Consultations
Tell a friend
The fifth round of political consultations took place involving the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, and the Director-General for Bilateral Relations of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jeroen Cooreman, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The agenda of the consultations covered a wide range of topics, including political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation across the entire spectrum of relations and expressed readiness to maintain an active dialogue for the implementation of joint economic projects.
Cooreman noted that "Belgium views Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in Central Asia, and we are pleased to expand our cooperation not only in the economic sphere but also in the fields of international security and sustainable development." He emphasized that the partnership between our countries plays a crucial role in strengthening ties between the EU and Central Asia.
In response, Roman Vassilenko stated that Kazakhstan highly values close interaction with Belgium as an important political and economic partner in the European Union. "Our countries have great potential for further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors such as energy, transportation, and finance. We place particular emphasis on the development of green energy and digital innovations, and I am confident that our joint projects will make a significant contribution to a sustainable future," - the Kazakh diplomat highlighted.
The participants also supported the need to expand cultural and humanitarian ties, emphasizing the importance of active inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchange of experience between the legislative bodies of the two countries.
The parties also confirmed their readiness for close cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the OSCE, and other international organizations. They discussed issues related to ensuring regional security and stability in Central Asia, as well as the need for joint efforts in combating climate change and addressing global challenges.
As a result of the meeting, the diplomats agreed to intensify the dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium and to continue working on the development of trade and economic partnership. High-level visits and intergovernmental meetings will continue to strengthen ties between the two countries.
For reference: The bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belgium amounted to $523.7 million in 2023 (exports - $220.7 million, imports - $303 million), which is 1.7% higher than in 2022 ($514.9 million). For the first 8 months of 2024, the trade volume was $289 million (exports - $114.3 million, imports - $174.7 million).
Since 2005, the gross inflow of investments from Belgium to Kazakhstan has reached $12.5 billion. Currently, 76 companies with Belgian participation are operating in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 21:26 21176
First Round of Political Consultations Between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Tunisia Took Place
Tell a friend
The first meeting of the Kazakh-Tunisian political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Tunisian Republic under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and his colleague Mohamed ben Ayed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the political consultations, the parties highly appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-Tunisian relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, widely discussed issues of expanding political dialogue and strengthening trade and economic cooperation.
Particular attention was paid to food security and bilateral food trade, issues of mutual investment incentives, establishing direct contacts between business groups of the countries in the fields of transport and logistics, agriculture, mineral resources and IT.
The parties confirmed their intention to continue the experience of exchanging visits, as well as to expand the legal framework between the two countries.
An exchange of views took place on mutually beneficial partnership on current issues of the regional and international agenda, as well as within the framework of the UN, OIC, IOFS, AU, the League of Arab States and other multilateral structures.
In order to strengthen political cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations was signed.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and emphasized the need for regular bilateral consultations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 18:23 21396
41st Meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club Reviews Prospects of Introducing ESG Principles
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The 41st meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club (BEC) on the topic "Adhering to ESG Principles in Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU/Germany" was held, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by representatives of Kazakh and European state bodies, business associations, as well as the experts, academic, business communities, and financial institutions.
In his welcoming remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko highlighted the key outcomes of the official visit of the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz to Astana on September 16-17 as well as Kazakhstan's experience in implementing ESG principles (environmental, social and governance).
During the visit to Kazakhstan, Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised the work of BEC. Due to the effectiveness of this dialogue platform, our business partnership is developing in new formats of interaction. Thus, 41 documents were signed for a total amount of 6.3 billion USD within the framework of the Kazakh-German Business Forum with the participation of President Tokayev and Chancellor Scholz," - said Vassilenko.
The Deputy Minister also called on European partners to expand their investments in the republic, taking into account the application of sustainability principles across all sectors of the economy. He noted that "Kazakhstan is promoting a new economic paradigm aimed at creating an economy based on sustainability and environmental responsibility, implementing business obligations aligned with European and German sustainable supply chain laws, and developing a carbon credit trading system". The strategic goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2060 was also emphasized.
Representative of the European Commission, the Directorate-General international officer for Energy Cyril Loisel, welcomed Kazakhstan's measures, particularly highlighting a large-scale project for the production of "green" hydrogen implemented by the company HYRASIA/Svevind, and Kazakhstan's accession to the Global Methane Pledge. He also underscored the prospects for developing interconnectivity between European and Central Asian electrical grids and the importance of timely implementation of projects in this area.
The hybrid-format discussion participated by Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Mansur Oshurbaev (online), Chairman of the BEC Advisory Council Peter Tils, Director for "Green" Transition at the German Eastern Business Association Jens Boelmann, Chairman of the Board of the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects Didar Karimsakov, Managing Director for Products of the Astana International Financial Center Administration Daniyar Kelbetov, and others.
It was noted that one of the leading drivers of ESG principles in Kazakhstan is the financial sector. A number of regulatory acts have been adopted to stimulate and enhance transparency of ESG approaches in the activities of banking and financial institutions, including in the financing of new projects.
Participants unanimously agreed that the widespread transition to sustainable and responsible business in line with ESG principles is becoming an increasingly important factor and even a fundamental prerequisite for maintaining the competitiveness of the economy and developing international economic relations. In this sphere, further deepening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and its European partners is gaining particular importance.
For reference: The Berlin Eurasian Club was established in 2012. The Club's activities are aimed at maintaining dialogue between Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and the European Union in socio-political, trade-economic, and educational spheres. The Club’s platform allows politicians, businesspeople, scientists, and experts to "sync up" on current issues of the Kazakh-German and Kazakh-European agenda, engage in open exchanges of opinions, and develop proposals for further cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.10.2024, 20:22 21586
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mozambique
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Mozambique concurrently Yerkin Akhinzhanov officially presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In the discussion that followed the ceremony, Ambassador Akhinzhanov emphasised key issues related to Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy, and shared details about the wide-ranging reforms being led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Both parties acknowledged the strong potential for Kazakhstan and Mozambique to deepen their cooperation, which would elevate their bilateral and multilateral relations to new heights.
President Nyusi warmly congratulated Kazakh Ambassador on the commencement of his diplomatic mission, expressing his best wishes for the Ambassador’s success in further strengthening the ties between Kazakhstan and Mozambique.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.10.2024, 21:16 21751
New Opportunities for Kazakh-Romanian Cooperation were Outlined in Astana
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received Florin Spătaru, the State Counselor to the Office of the Prime Minister of Romania, who arrived in Astana to participate in the conference "Port of Constanta - European Hub of the Middle Corridor", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussion, both sides highly appreciated the level of political dialogue and trade-economic cooperation achieved in recent years. They emphasized that strong political relations between Astana and Bucharest have crated favorable conditions for realizing potential in various areas, including energy, transport, infrastructure, and investments.
Romania is an important trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan in the European Union. Despite geopolitical instability, the volume of mutual trade between our countries remains significant. The company "Rompetrol", which is the main brand of "KazMunayGas International" and one of the largest Kazakh investments in Europe, is successfully operating in Romania," said Vassilenko.
The parties also discussed the prospects for further development of transport and logistics connections, highlighting the huge potential for cooperation between the seaports of Aktau and Constanta.
They highlighted the importance of actively and strategically implementing projects under the EU’s "Global Gateway" strategy, including the integration of transport initiatives along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR), which would be a significant step towards enhancing economic ties and increasing freight volumes.
In this context, the launch of the TCITR Coordination Platform earlier this year takes on special importance, as it facilitates the promotion of the corridor and coordinates efforts to implement priority projects among key stakeholders along the route.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue active dialogue aimed at implementing joint projects and strengthening mutually beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and Romania.
For reference: the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania in 2023 amounted to 2.9 billion US dollars (exports - 2.8 billion, imports - 112 million). In January-August 2024, mutual trade amounted to 1.5 billion US dollars.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.10.2024, 19:15 21931
Kazakhstan and European Investment Bank Intend to Strengthen Mutually Beneficial Cooperation
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during his visit to Luxembourg held a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calviño, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the implementation of key investment and infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to the problems of water resources. Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan noted the need to intensify work on modernization of wastewater treatment systems and construction of flood protection structures, which is extremely important for the Central Asian region.
A separate topic of discussion was the development of transport infrastructure within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). "We invite European partners to participate in strategically important projects that will contribute to the further development of trade and transportation ties of the region," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Also on the agenda was the issue of financing projects aimed at stimulating sustainable development of Kazakhstan, including in the field of "green" technologies and digital infrastructure.
The parties agreed to further deepen investment cooperation and implementation of joint projects in priority areas for Kazakhstan.
At the same time, Minister Nurtleu held a number of meetings with representatives of leading Belgian and Luxembourg companies, during which they discussed the development of further mutually beneficial partnership.
The prospects of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector were discussed with the management of Sarens, and the focus of our country on developing the potential of the Middle Corridor was emphasized.
During the meeting with the shareholders of the Cargolux, the main attention was paid to the expansion of opportunities of Kazakhstan’s air havens in the field of air cargo transportation.
Additionally, a meeting was held with the head of the SES company, where the interlocutors agreed on mutually beneficial cooperation, taking into account Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of digital technologies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.10.2024, 17:59 22116
Kazakhstan and the European Union Intend to Deepen Strategic Dialog
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in the work of the 21st meeting of the Cooperation Council "Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union". The European delegation at the talks was represented by Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary, the Chairman of the Council of the EU, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The traditional agenda of the annual meeting of the Cooperation Council included a review of the bilateral interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union in the political, trade and economic dimension, as well as the discussion of joint steps to expand the comprehensive dialog based on the provisions of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation.
Attraction of investments and advanced technologies into the economy of Kazakhstan, cooperation in the field of rare earth materials, transport interconnectivity and sustainable development, energy, as well as exchange of experience in terms of industrial modernization were the main topics of the dialogue and mutual interest.
The European side confirmed high interest in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) by attracting expertise and investments within the framework of the EU "Global Gateway" strategy. The parties emphasized the prospects of this transport corridor for the expansion of logistics, trade and investment ties between the Asian and European markets. In this context, the delegations welcomed the launch of the Coordination Platform for TITR development and pointed out the need to combine efforts to launch specific projects as soon as possible.
Special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of "green" energy. In the framework of discussions, the parties noted the importance of the development of green hydrogen and the transition to a sustainable economy. Kazakhstan, having significant potential in this area, invited European partners to actively participate in investment projects.
In turn, the head of the EU delegation said that "Kazakhstan is a key partner for the European Union in the region, whose importance in the global arena is growing every year". He welcomed Kazakhstan’s significant efforts to create favorable conditions for attracting direct investment, and noted the innovative socio-economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at strengthening the sustainability of the economy and the rule of law, including the holding of a referendum in Kazakhstan on the construction of nuclear power plants. "The recent referendum opens new horizons for Kazakhstan and the EU for cooperation in the field of energy and sustainable development," said Szijjártó.
In the field of development of transport relations, the parties welcomed the initialing of the text of the horizontal Agreement "On Certain Aspects of Air Transportation", which took place within the framework of the Council. In this context, the Kazakh Foreign Minister pointed out the particular importance of accelerating work to simplify the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. In turn, representatives of the European Union confirmed their determination to continue the preparation of negotiations on the Agreement on Visa Facilitation and the Agreement on Readmission.
Along with this, the issues of cooperation in the field of food security were touched upon. In particular, the potential of Kazakhstan to increase exports of grain and other agricultural products to global markets, including the EU, was noted.
In the cultural and humanitarian direction, the importance of expanding cooperation in the framework of EU educational programs, which represent new opportunities for Kazakh students, scientific and academic circles.
During a separate session of the talks, the sides "compared the notes" on topical issues of the regional and international agenda. Thus, special attention was paid to the topics of security and deepening cooperation in Central Asia, especially in light of the current challenges in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
The challenges associated with global climate change, which lead to various natural cataclysms and increasingly threaten the sustainable development of countries and regions, were also discussed. In this context, the European side showed interest in the initiative to hold a Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan under the auspices of the UN in 2026.
Within the framework of the meeting of the Cooperation Council, Minister Nurtleu had a conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, during which the issues of strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union were touched upon.
For reference: The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner. In 2023, the volume of trade turnover reached 41.4 billion US dollars.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.10.2024, 14:08 15716
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Visits Turkestan Region
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov paid a working visit to the Turkestan region. During this visit, he held a meeting with the region’s Akim, Darkhan Satybaldy, and visited several production facilities, where he discussed a number of topical investment issues, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
So, Kuantyrov got acquainted with the plant activities for the production of sprinkler equipment of BNK Group LTD LLP worth 14.1 billion tenge. Having completed the first stage of construction, the plant demonstrates high potential for further development of agricultural machinery in the region. In May of this year, the company also successfully implemented a project for the construction of a metal galvanization workshop. During the meeting with the plant’s management, the investor requested assistance in finding co-investors for the implementation of a project to create a land irrigation system with further cultivation of forage crops, as well as assistance in concluding an agreement on the industrial assembly of vehicles.
Further, the Deputy Minister visited the furniture production plant of the NGO Aqniet Holding worth 5.9 billion tenge, which was put into operation in June this year, and the production of industrial refrigeration equipment of Zhasyl Suyk Kazakhstan LLP worth 10 billion tenge. The leadership of Aqniet Holding appealed to the Deputy Minister to support local producers, giving them priority when purchasing goods. Zhasyl Suyk investors have requested assistance in concluding a special investment contract.
During the visit to Arys, the delegation got acquainted with the activities of the cotton growing project using modern water-saving technologies of the Chinese company Xinjiang Lihua Group. The company installed a drip irrigation system and operated sowing on 1200 hectares. In the Ordabasi district of the Turkestan region, the delegation visited a project to expand the milk processing plant of Borte Milka LLP worth 2.8 billion tenge.
During meetings with business leaders, investors asked to resolve problematic issues, including those related to the development of industrial zones and logistics, as well as project financing tools. Investors also raised the issue of assisting in the creation of a logistics hub at the Turkestan airport. Following the visit of the Deputy Minister to the region, the parties agreed to continue to actively assist in the successful implementation of investment projects.
The Turkestan region continues to develop actively, attracting domestic and international investors to implement investment projects to strengthen the region’s economy, diversify industries, and create jobs.
As part of the national pool of investment projects, 23 major investment projects are being implemented with a total value of 1.5 trillion tenge, creating approximately 8500 jobs. In 2024, it is planned to commission 10 projects worth 18.4 billion tenge, creating more than 900 jobs. In 2025, the launch of seven investment projects in the fields of chemistry, food industry, and healthcare is planned, and by 2026, the launch of five investment projects in the energy, transportation, and logistics sectors is expected.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.10.2024, 10:31Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries 17.10.2024, 19:3438886Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 15.10.2024, 13:57Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results38656Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results 15.10.2024, 16:5726046Subsidies for irrigation of fields with water-saving technologies increase in Kazakhstan 15.10.2024, 20:5925871Land area with water-saving irrigation methods increased by 85.1 thousand ha in Kazakhstan 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry139016Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 03.10.2024, 12:58138621Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day 04.10.2024, 20:01138591Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty 25.09.2024, 21:39Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat138041Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat 25.09.2024, 20:19132871Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau