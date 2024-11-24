Kazakh Foreign Ministry Bids Warm Farewell to North Macedonian Ambassador

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received Ambassador of North Macedonia Sali Limani on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The Kazakh diplomat presented Sali Limani with the Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing North Macedonian Ambassador’s productive efforts in promoting bilateral political, trade and economic ties during his mission in Kazakhstan. He also underlined participation of the delegation of North Macedonia in the World Nomad Games in Astana and successful entry of the well-established pharmaceutical Alkaloid company, backed by 88 years of work, into the Kazakh market.





The parties noted that the recent meeting between the heads of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova within the framework of the COP29 in Baku and the invitation to the North Macedonian leader to visit Kazakhstan next year provided a significant momentum to bilateral cooperation. The diplomats expressed confidence that the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in North Macedonia this year will further deepen relations.





At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Minister Vassilenko extended his best wishes for Ambassador Limani’s future endeavours.





In his turn, having completed four years of productive work in Astana, the Ambassador of North Macedonia conveyed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the warm reception and expressed hope for the continued fruitful partnership between the two countries.





For reference: during January-September 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia reached 5.7 million US dollars (exports - $204,000, imports - $5.5 million). The main imported goods are medical products, packaged for retail sale.