21.11.2024, 19:38 29861
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Bids Warm Farewell to North Macedonian Ambassador
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received Ambassador of North Macedonia Sali Limani on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat presented Sali Limani with the Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing North Macedonian Ambassador’s productive efforts in promoting bilateral political, trade and economic ties during his mission in Kazakhstan. He also underlined participation of the delegation of North Macedonia in the World Nomad Games in Astana and successful entry of the well-established pharmaceutical Alkaloid company, backed by 88 years of work, into the Kazakh market.
The parties noted that the recent meeting between the heads of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova within the framework of the COP29 in Baku and the invitation to the North Macedonian leader to visit Kazakhstan next year provided a significant momentum to bilateral cooperation. The diplomats expressed confidence that the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in North Macedonia this year will further deepen relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Minister Vassilenko extended his best wishes for Ambassador Limani’s future endeavours.
In his turn, having completed four years of productive work in Astana, the Ambassador of North Macedonia conveyed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the warm reception and expressed hope for the continued fruitful partnership between the two countries.
For reference: during January-September 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia reached 5.7 million US dollars (exports - $204,000, imports - $5.5 million). The main imported goods are medical products, packaged for retail sale.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.11.2024, 09:41 29426
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Makes First Official Visit to Croatia
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Croatia at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Gordan Grlić-Radman, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This visit marks the first-ever official visit by a Kazakh Foreign Minister to Zagreb, setting a new milestone in the history of bilateral relations and will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Croatian cooperation.
During the visit, the two sides discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, including political dialogue, strengthening trade, economic and investment collaboration, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan and Croatia have substantial potential to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as energy, transport (including civil aviation), agriculture, digitalization and innovation, education, and tourism.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted Croatia's role as a long-standing and close partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans and the European Union. "We highly value our meaningful political dialogue at all levels, founded on friendship and mutual trust. Economic cooperation is one of the key areas of Kazakh-Croatian relations," said Nurtleu.
Croatia is Kazakhstan's third-largest trading partner in Southeast Europe. By the end of 2023, mutual trade turnover reached 432 million USD. In this regard, the two sides agreed to enhance the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, with its second meeting scheduled for 2025 in Astana.
The Croatian Foreign Minister expressed Zagreb's interest in fostering progressive relations with Astana and reaffirmed Croatia’s readiness to promote mutually beneficial partnerships across all areas of shared interest.
The two sides also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda and discussed cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, OSCE, and others. Particular attention was paid to aspects of partnership in Central Asia and the Balkans, as well as to matters of ensuring global and regional stability.
Following the meeting, two key documents were signed: Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia for 2025-2027, and a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Institute of Diplomacy, Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan and the Croatian Diplomatic Academy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.11.2024, 21:39 29681
Islamabad Hosted Kazakh-Pakistani Political Consultations
Tell a friend
During the visit to Islamabad Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, attended the third round of bilateral political consultations with Ahmed Naseem Warraich, Additional Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the consultations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda, stressing the positive dynamics in the development of cooperation across various sectors, particularly in trade, economy, transportation, and logistics. Importance of further strengthening political dialogue, developing inter-parliamentary ties and fostering cooperation in the area of security were emphasized. Special attention given to collaboration in education, culture, tourism, and sports fields.
The parties also exchanged views on current international issues and regional developments, highlighting the importance of further strengthening cooperation within multilateral organizations.
In addition, Deputy Minister Bakayev met with several key federal officials in Pakistan. In particular, he held meetings with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Minister of National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain; First Deputy Minister - Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Kazim Niaz; and First Deputy Minister - Federal Secretary of Commerce, Jawad Paul Khawaja.
At the meetings, the parties discussed cooperation in agriculture, strategies for boosting bilateral trade and content for the 13th session of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission. Importance of further development of the legal and regulatory framework to create favorable conditions for collaboration between Kazakh and Pakistani entrepreneurs was also stressed.
Furthermore, Bakayev participated at the roundtable titled "Business and Investment Opportunities in Kazakhstan in the context of Trade and Economic Cooperation with Pakistan," which was attended by the prominent business representatives and leadership of chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan’s major cities.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Bakayev presented Kazakhstan’s investment climate and business opportunities, encouraging Pakistani companies to actively engage and develop partnerships with Kazakh business communities.
Managing Director of Kazakh Invest National Company Azamat Kozhanov delivered presentation on specific sectors of the Kazakhstan’s economy that interest Pakistani entrepreneurs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.11.2024, 20:40 31511
Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation Priorities Outlined at Foreign Ministry
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the Republic of Kazakhstan Janne Heiskanen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties noted the significant impulse to bilateral relations provided by the recent meeting between the heads of two states Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb in Baku and the invitation to the Finnish leader to visit Kazakhstan next year.
Welcoming productive work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the parties expressed their shared interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Finnish partnership.
The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed the importance of increasing business ties and broadening the legal framework of bilateral relations, as well as close cooperation with Finland within the multilateral framework, including the UN, EU and the OSCE.
The Kazakh side wished Finland success in an important task chairing the OSCE in 2025. It was noted that despite serious crisis faced by the Organization, it remains a unique and indispensable platform for dialogue and cooperation. The Deputy Minister underlined the continued importance of provisions of the Helsinki Final Act, marking its 50th anniversary next year, as well as other fundamental OSCE documents, including the 2010 Astana Summit Final Declaration.
In conclusion of the meeting the Deputy Foreign Minister wished Finland’s Ambassador successful and productive work in Kazakhstan.
For reference: In 2023, the Kazakh-Finnish mutual trade reached 208.2 million US dollars (exports - 3.1 million, imports - 205.1 million); during January-September, 2024 - around 142 million US dollars (exports - 8 million, imports - 134 million). The gross inflow of investment from Finland to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to 432.8 million dollars. There are 71 enterprises with the participation of Finnish capital registered in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.11.2024, 18:37 31721
Ambassador of Cyprus Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received copies of credentials from Petros Nacouzis, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Kazakhstan. Deputy Minister Vassilenko extended his best wishes for Ambassador Nacouzis’ success in his new role, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussion, both parties explored promising areas of bilateral cooperation. They underscored the importance of strengthening the political dialogue and expanding trade and economic partnerships between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, building on the bilateral agreements established during the official visit of Cypriot Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, to Astana in March 2024.
Vassilenko welcomed the decision by the Cypriot leadership to establish an Embassy in Kazakhstan, expressing hope that this new Embassy would play a significant role in advancing Kazakh-Cypriot relations. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, highlighting the importance of resolving the Cyprus issue in accordance with this fundamental document under the auspices of the United Nations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Nacouzis expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and affirmed his readiness to strengthen the cooperative ties between Kazakhstan and Cyprus.
For reference: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Cyprus from January to September 2024 amounted to 6.1 million US dollars (exports: 5.2 million, imports: 918,600), representing a fivefold increase compared to the same period in 2023, which totaled 1.6 million US dollars (exports: 243,600, imports: 1.4 million). Since 2005, Cyprus has invested over 4.5 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan as foreign direct investment. As of November 1, 2024, 60 joint ventures have been registered in Kazakhstan involving Cypriot participation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.11.2024, 16:24 31911
Kazakhstan is Committed to Preserving the Country’s Cultural and Natural Heritage
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in collaboration with the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO and the International Institute of Central Asian Studies, conducted annual training courses, aimed at enhancing the capacity-building of Kazakh diplomats in the field of cultural and natural heritage preservation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Since its launch in 2022, the program has provided both theoretical and practical knowledge on the application of international tools for the preservation of world heritage, in order to improve diplomats’ professional training and promote cultural and natural values on the global stage.
These courses were organized within the territory of Kazakhstan for the first time. Together with leading regional and international experts, the course participants visited key UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and the Aksu-Zhabagly Nature Reserve, as well as potential monuments of the transnational nomination "Great Silk Road," including the ancient settlements of Turkestan, Otrar, Sauran and Kultobe.
This program demonstrates Kazakhstan’s commitment to preserve its unique heritage in accordance with high international standards.
In total, seventeen sites from Kazakhstan have been inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the framework of six nominations to ensure their safety being in line with the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage. Currently, Kazakhstan, as a member of the World Heritage Committee, participates in decision-making on the inclusion of new sites to this prestigious UNESCO list and provides recommendations on their protection.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.11.2024, 20:22 32171
Deepening Dialogue and New Partnership Areas on the Agenda of Kazakh-German Political Consultations
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deepening dialogue and new areas of Kazakh-German partnership were discussed during the latest political consultations held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Director for Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Konrad H. Arz von Straussenburg, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties reviewed bilateral political, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction in multilateral structures.
During the consultations, representatives of Kazakhstan and German summed up the results of the joint work carried out over the year, focusing primarily on implementing the agreements reached during the visits of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Berlin in September 2023 and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz to Astana in September this year.
The talks highlighted dynamic Kazakh-German partnership as demonstrated by the growing political contacts and economic indicators, as well as mutual support for foreign policy initiatives and similarity of views on key issues on the global agenda. "Today, relations between our two countries have become a model of a high degree of trust, respect and mutually beneficial partnership," - emphasized Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko underlined the effectiveness of such bilateral cooperation mechanisms as the Governmental Working Group on Strategic Economic Partnership with Germany, the Kazakh-German Business Council, the Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Berlin Eurasian Club, the Intergovernmental Commission on the Affairs of Ethnic Germans living in Kazakhstan and others.
Director of the German Foreign Ministry Arz von Straussenburg note the importance of cooperation with Kazakhstan and the interest of Germany in promoting inter-parliamentary dialogue, broadening the legal framework of the relations, supporting active engagement in energy sector, including the development of green hydrogen, and in other spheres of economic partnership.
Strengthening collaboration across the entire spectrum of bilateral engagement was discussed during the consultations, including in areas exhibiting great potential for deepened cooperation, including water sector and environment, health care and dual education.
The diplomats welcomed the results of the second meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia and the Federal Chancellor of Germany that was held in Astana during the visit of Chancellor Scholz. The participants of political consultations exchanged views on implementation of the German Green Central Asia initiative and the further promotion of the Strategic Regional Partnership between Central Asia and Germany.
The parties discussed issues of interaction with the European Union, stressing the importance of implementing Kazakhstan-EU Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, as well as initiatives within the United Nations and the importance of interaction in all OSCE dimensions. They also exchanged views on the topical issues on the international agenda.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue working together to further deepen the mutually beneficial dialogue between Astana and Berlin.
For reference: The Kazakh-German mutual trade reached $3.9 billion (exports - $742.3 million, imports - $3.2 billion); during 9 months of 2024 - $3 billion (exports - $882.1 million, imports - $2.1 billion) in 2023. The gross inflow of investment from Germany to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to $6.9 billion. There are 752 enterprises with the participation of German capital working in Kazakhstan.
Latest news
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.11.2024, 17:20 32381
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Kairat Abdrakhmanov, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the OPCW, Fernando Arias, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Following the formal ceremony at the Organization’s headquarters, a meeting was held with the head of this esteemed international body. During the meeting, an in-depth exchange of views took place on the state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OPCW. Ambassador Abdrakhmanov emphasized Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening international security, fostering intergovernmental cooperation, and enhancing the role of international organizations in addressing global challenges and conflicts.
Kazakhstan remains a consistent supporter of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and holds a firm and steadfast position against the use of any type of weapons of mass destruction in the context of global efforts to combat the use of chemical weapons. Within the OPCW, Kazakhstan maintains a constructive role and is ready to collaborate on various programs, including the establishment of a Chemistry and Technology Centre.
The Director-General was also briefed on the implementation of significant reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Special attention was given to the key provisions of the President’s September State of the Nation Address and its practical implementation aimed at creating favorable external conditions for the peaceful and sustainable development of the country. In this context, Ambassador Abdrakhmanov highlighted the importance of President Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS) under the auspices of the United Nations and the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). He noted that the OPCW could serve as a "role model" for the formation of this new agency.
In furthering the dissemination of expertise and knowledge in the field of chemical disarmament, Kazakhstan expressed its interest in enhancing the qualifications of its specialists through OPCW programs, particularly at the Chemistry and Technology Centre. It also highlighted the potential for hosting training programs in Kazakhstan. The possibility of an official visit by Director-General Fernando Arias to Kazakhstan was also discussed.
The OPCW was established in 1997 with its headquarters in The Hague to oversee the implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction. The Convention has 193 member states. Kazakhstan ratified the document on 23 March 2000.
The establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS) is an initiative proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 75th Anniversary Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020.
In November 2024, the First Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution titled "Strengthening and Institutionalizing the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2024, 20:18 16416
Kazakh Ambassador Presents Credentials to the King of Sweden
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
A formal ceremony took place at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, where the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Suleimenov, presented his credentials to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s best wishes to the Swedish monarch and emphasized the importance of enhancing high-level dialogue.
The Ambassador informed the King that the President’s political reforms have launched a new stage in Kazakhstan’s development, laying a solid foundation for further democratic and socio-economic transformations in the country.
In this context, he highlighted that strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Sweden is a key focus of his mission, underlining the considerable untapped potential for mutually beneficial partnerships in areas such as environmental protection, green technologies, high-tech manufacturing and engineering, water and waste management, transport connectivity, as well as in the fields of IT and AI.
The parties also discussed current international issues. The King expressed particular interest in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), taking place in Baku (Azerbaijan), where Kazakhstan’s pavilion is showcasing initiatives in green technologies, renewable energy, and climate adaptation.
The Kazakh Ambassador commended Sweden’s extensive achievements and experience in sustainable development and green transition, while reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to the global climate agenda, the ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, and the country’s efforts in preserving the Aral Sea.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the King of Sweden extended his best wishes to the Kazakh diplomat in his important mission to further strengthen bilateral relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.11.2024, 11:58Kazakh Government to allocate KZT 10 bln to buy grain from farmers 18.11.2024, 17:20Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons32246Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons 19.11.2024, 20:2232036Deepening Dialogue and New Partnership Areas on the Agenda of Kazakh-German Political Consultations 20.11.2024, 16:2431776Kazakhstan is Committed to Preserving the Country’s Cultural and Natural Heritage 20.11.2024, 18:3731586Ambassador of Cyprus Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 31.10.2024, 19:14310826Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with CII meeting participants 30.10.2024, 18:13280231Draft reform of phytosanitary control system presented in Government 04.11.2024, 11:18280151Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from Lebanon 06.11.2024, 12:20245846President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for OTS Summit 30.10.2024, 16:10209596Majilis approves Law on Republican Budget for 2025-2027