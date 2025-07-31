Kazakhstan and Austria Confirm Commitment to Further Strengthen Partnership

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrea Bacher, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties reviewed the current state of Kazakh-Austrian political and economic cooperation, discussed prospects for its further development, and exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.





The importance of advancing political dialogue was emphasized, along with the central role of the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council in strengthening priority areas of bilateral cooperation and identifying new promising spheres of interaction.





Key attention was given to the expansion of trade, economic, and investment ties. Energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, and tourism were identified as priority areas of economic partnership.





At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Minister Issetov expressed his commitment to the comprehensive expansion of cooperation with Austria.