Kazakhstan and Brazil Expand Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue
Kazakhstan Participates in the Extraordinary Summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
Kazakhstan Welcomes Foreign Specialists and "Neo-Nomads"
- "B9" Visa - for representatives of sought-after professions, which allows further registration of a residence permit;
- Digital Nomad Visa - a single-entry electronic or multiple-entry paper visa for IT specialists, allowing long-term residence;
- Neo Nomad Visa - a tourist visa for "neo-nomads" granting extended stays for those with a verified monthly income of at least 3,000 US dollars.
- The required documentation for a business visa "C5" has been significantly reduced, and the minimum duration of marriage for family reunification visas has been shortened from three years to one.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the King of the Netherlands
Kazakhstan and Poland: New Facets of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation
Kuwaiti Company Explores Investment Opportunities in Education and Healthcare in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Czech Republic: New Horizons of Cooperation
Expanding Mutually Beneficial Partnership on the Agenda of Kazakh-Belgian Political Consultations
First Round of Political Consultations Between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Tunisia Took Place
