Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives
Central Asia and Gulf Countries Strengthen Interregional Partnership
The partnership between Central Asia and the GCC is built not only on shared economic interests but also on profound historical and cultural ties. Kazakhstan stands ready to welcome your official delegations, business representatives and citizens to the Astana International Forum this May," Minister Nurtleu concluded.
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Aim to Strengthen Investment and Trade Cooperation
Kazakhstan remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment in Central Asia. We are ready to provide comprehensive support to Kuwaiti investors interested in the realization of joint projects," said Minister Nurtleu.
Prospects for Cooperation with Pakistan Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Framework Program of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN was Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Strengthening the "Living Bridge" between Kazakhstan and Germany: Intergovernmental Commission on Ethnic Germans Holds Annual Meeting in Berlin
Just as the Kazakh land has traditionally connected the West and the East, so the ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan and former citizens of our country in Germany have today created a "living bridge" between Kazakhstan and Germany and are key to perspective development of Kazakh-German relations," said Vassilenko.
Kurultai of Kazakhs of Asia Held in South Korea
Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone Arrived in Kazakhstan on His First Official Visit
Despite the geographical distance, we are interested in developing cooperation based on trust and equality. There is significant potential for fruitful collaboration in areas such as trade, transport and logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and other key sectors," emphasized Minister Nurtleu.
