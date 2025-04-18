Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Bilateral Partnership

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Ambassador of Bulgaria to Kazakhstan Boyan Hadjiev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on key issues on the Kazakh-Bulgarian agenda, with particular emphasis on preparations for upcoming high-level events and prospects for enhancing political dialogue. In particular, they discussed the preparations for the upcoming visit of the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, to Kazakhstan later this year, accompanied by a large official and business delegation.





According to the Ambassador, among the dozens of Bulgarian companies expressing interest in visiting Kazakhstan and establishing cooperation with Kazakh partners are enterprises operating in the fields of pharmaceutical, energy, including nuclear and renewable, agriculture, transport, construction, and tourism.





The diplomats thoroughly reviewed ways to further develop the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to expanding the bilateral legal framework and increasing cooperation between the relevant government bodies.





The discussions also covered trade, economic, and investment relations, with a focus on preparations for the fifth session of the Kazakhstan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is to take place in May 2025 in Sofia (the Commission is co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, and the Minister of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria, Plamen Dilov).





In conclusion, the diplomats reaffirmed their intention to continue a substantive dialogue and to deepen comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Sofia.





For reference: In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria amounted to 375.2 million US dollars (Kazakhstan’s exports - 303.6 million, imports - 71.6 million). In the first 9 months of 2024, Bulgaria invested 6.2 million dollars in the Kazakh economy, which represents over 98.4% of the annual FDI target (6.3 million dollars).