Kazakhstan and Cyprus Aim to Develop Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

Within the framework of an official visit to the Republic of Cyprus, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed the main issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian areas.





It was noted that regular meetings between the heads of foreign ministries of the two countries have given a significant impetus to the progressive development of relations between the two countries, as well as the strengthening of the relevant legal framework.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that the trade turnover between the countries last year increased 5 times compared to 2023, and the volume of Cypriot investments in 2024 amounted to 227 million US dollars. It was proposed to intensify business contacts in order to expand investment cooperation and further increase the volume of mutual trade.





In turn, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus noted that Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of Nicosia in Central Asia. The interaction between the two countries within the framework of various international platforms, including the UN and the OSCE, was highly appreciated.





The parties reached an agreement to consider the possibility of establishing an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, to increase the activities of the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Association, and to work on the opening of direct flights between countries.





Following the talks, ministers confirmed their readiness for close and fruitful cooperation and the development of new initiatives in priority areas, including in the framework of the forthcoming presidency of Cyprus in the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026.





During the visit, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan met with the President of the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Association Costas Markides, with whom they discussed topical issues of economic cooperation, attracting Cypriot investments in Kazakhstan, as well as the prospects for the implementation of joint projects in various areas.





It was noted that the deepening of partnership between the business communities of the two countries would be an important factor in the further growth of mutual trade and expansion of investment cooperation.





In 2024, Kazakhstan-Cyprus trade turnover amounted to 7.1 million US dollars (exports - 6.2 million dollars, imports - 949 thousand dollars), which is 5 times more than in 2023. In the period from 2005 to the second quarter of 2024, the volume of Cypriot investments in the economy of Kazakhstan exceeded 4.8 billion dollars. The inflow of direct investments from Cyprus for 2024 amounted to 227.6 million dollars. There are 367 companies with Cypriot capital registered in Kazakhstan.