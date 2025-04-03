31.03.2025, 22:47 14716
Kazakhstan and EU Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, who arrived to Kazakhstan on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, including the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as strengthening economic ties, investment cooperation, and regional security issues.
Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue within the framework of the EU Strategy for Central Asia and implementing joint initiatives in the fields of sustainable development, digitalization, and climate policy. Green transformation and the transport and logistics connectivity of the region with the European Union were discussed thoroughly. In this context, the importance of implementing projects aimed at developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was highlighted.
Minister Nurtleu reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the European Union and noted the significance of the upcoming "Central Asia - European Union" Summit in Samarkand this week.
For his part, Special Representative Stiprais praised the dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, highlighting the key role of Kazakhstan in fostering interregional cooperation and implementing major infrastructure and economic projects.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their constructive dialogue on all pressing bilateral and regional issues.
The European Union is the main trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and European Union reached 49.7 billion US dollars (+16.9%), including exports from Kazakhstan - 38.6 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 11.1 billion dollars. The gross inflow of direct investment from EU countries for the period from 2005 to 9 month of 2024 amounted 200.7 billion dollars, which is 47.8% of the total gross FDI (419.5 billion dollars). Of these, in 9 months of 2024, FDI from EU countries amounted to 6.4 billion dollars or 50.4%. There are more than 3,000 European companies currently operating in Kazakhstan.
01.04.2025, 22:12 9151
Issues of Gender Equality and Combating Violence against Women were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
A meeting of the "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform" Consultative and Advisory Body was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Ambassador-at-Large Alua Nadirkulova. The meeting focused on two key agenda items: ensuring gender equality and equal opportunities for men and women, as well as combating violence against women, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by members of the Mazhilis of Parliament, representatives of the Human Rights Commission under the President, the National Human Rights Center (Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights), relevant government agencies (the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health, etc.), Kazakhstani non-governmental organizations working in the field of women’s rights, as well as observers from international organizations, including UNDP and UN Women.
The meeting opened with a report by Lira Raisova, Deputy Chair of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information. She emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to justice and inclusivity, as well as its active promotion of global initiatives to ensure gender equality. It was noted that Kazakhstan’s international partners recognize its significant contribution to the implementation of the Generation Equality Forum’s Action Coalitions and the Beijing+30 Process.
Participants were informed that Kazakhstan has undertaken significant efforts to improve national legislation in the interests of women. It was highlighted that on June 16, 2024, the Law on "Ensuring Women’s Rights and Children’s Safety" came into force, making Kazakhstan the first country in the CIS who introduced advanced measures to combat violence against women and children.
During the discussion of the first agenda item, Sayat Kenebayev, Director of the Department for Social Sector Development, Law Enforcement, and Special Agencies at the Ministry of National Economy, presented key measures to expand women’s economic rights and opportunities. These included the gradual increase of women’s representation in the governing bodies of state-owned companies to 30%. Target indicators were set to enhance female representation at decision-making levels - both in executive positions and in boards of directors. It was noted that by the end of 2024, women accounted for 48.1% of small and medium-sized business owners, demonstrating their growing contribution to the economy.
Azhary Suleimenova, a representative of the National Human Rights Center, briefed participants on a Special Report prepared by the Ombudsman’s Office on combating domestic violence. She highlighted the issue of insufficient crisis center coverage in remote regions. Strengthening interagency coordination was proposed to enable timely identification of at-risk families and provide targeted assistance. Additionally, the importance of working with offenders was emphasized - expanding and continuing correctional programs for aggressors.
During the meeting, Aselgul Alibayeva, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, provided details on the implementation of new legislative measures. It was noted that the April 2024 law significantly strengthened mechanisms for protection against domestic violence. The Criminal Code was amended to reinstate liability for battery and intentional infliction of minor harm to individuals in a helpless or financially dependent situation - provisions most frequently applied in cases of domestic violence. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at the President’s instruction, special police units for the protection of women and children from violence have been reinstated, and a new institution of female investigators for handling sexual crime cases is being introduced.
Among the new legislative measures discussed at the meeting, particular interest was drawn to the President’s initiative to introduce a separate article in the Criminal Code establishing liability for the abduction of individuals for the purpose of forced marriage (commonly known as "bride kidnapping"). The proposal to introduce this separate article was supported by the General Prosecutor’s Office, and work is currently underway with relevant government agencies to draft the necessary amendments.
Overall, the discussion took place in an open and constructive atmosphere. Representatives of government agencies and NGOs engaged in a candid exchange of views, identified existing problems, and proposed specific recommendations for their systematic resolution.
The "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform" Consultative and Advisory Body was established in 2013 at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The platform serves as an effective tool for promoting dialogue between the government and the civil sector. Various current issues of human rights protection are discussed at the platform with the participation of representatives of international organizations and diplomatic corps (UNDP, OHCHR, OSCE, and others) as observers.
31.03.2025, 17:45 14836
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Discussed Prospects for Expanding Bilateral Cooperation
Within the framework of the official visit of the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed current issues and prospects of development of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation. Special attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic ties and creating favorable conditions for business circles of the two countries.
Both ministers emphasized the importance of a business forum to be arranged during President Pirc Musar’s visit, as a key step in expanding bilateral contacts. In this context, transportation and logistics, pharmaceuticals, green energy, water resources and telecommunications were highlighted as priority areas.
Astana highly values ties with Ljubljana as an important partner in Central Europe and the European Union. We can find common ground on many issues, in particular mutually beneficial use of our transit and transportation potential," said Minister Nurtleu.
The foreign ministers also "compared the notes" on topical issues on the regional and international agenda, emphasizing the constructive interaction within the multilateral format. In this context, the proximity of Astana’s and Ljubljana’s positions on the importance of compliance with the UN Charter and principles of international law was noted.
Minister Nurtleu also expressed appreciation for Slovenia’s support in the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, and for its assistance in granting the European Commission’s mandate to begin negotiations on facilitation of the EU visa regime for Kazakhstan’s citizens.
In her turn, Minister Fajon reiterated Slovenia’s commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan across all areas of mutual interest.
Following the meeting, the sides agreed on further efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
28.03.2025, 21:11 34071
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Tanzania
Images | Kazakh MFA
Yerkin Akhinzhanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Mozambique, and the United Republic of Tanzania concurrently, presented his credentials to the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During their conversation, held as part of the ceremony, both sides reaffirmed the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Tanzania. They emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent policy to further strengthen political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.
President Suluhu Hassan wished Yerkin Akhinzhanov, Kazakhstan’s first Ambassador to Tanzania, success in his diplomatic mission, highlighting that deepening bilateral relations would foster mutual prosperity and development.
28.03.2025, 12:10 34271
Kazakhstan and the EU Strengthen Bilateral and Regional Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-European cooperation and exchanged views on issues of the global agenda.
They welcomed the high dynamics of interaction, underlining the importance of the upcoming Central Asia - European Union Summit in Samarkand.
The sides commended the further effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as joint projects in the areas of transport and logistics, critical raw materials, green energy, digitalization, climate change, etc.
In the context of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Minister Nurtleu outlined the need to take joint practical steps, which will enable access to the markets of the Middle East and Africa.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance for both parties of the earliest possible start of negotiations between Astana and Brussels on the agreement on the facilitation of the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.
For her part, High Representative Kallas reiterated the EU’s commitment to deepening long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan and implementing joint projects. She stated that this would be facilitated by the outcomes of the "Central Asia - EU" Ministerial Meeting recently held in Ashgabat, which are highly valued by the European side.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in continuing the constructive dialogue.
The European Union is the main trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and European Union reached 49.7 billion US dollars (+16.9%), including exports from Kazakhstan - 38.6 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 11.1 billion dollars. The gross inflow of direct investment from EU countries for the period from 2005 to 9 month of 2024 amounted 200.7 billion dollars. There are more than 3,000 European companies currently operating in Kazakhstan.
27.03.2025, 18:03 44236
Preparations for the Central Asia-European Union Summit Discussed at the Ministerial Meeting in Ashgabat
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko took part at the 20th Ministerial Meeting "Central Asia-European Union", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The leadership of the foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas addressed the audience during the event.
Participants focused on the preparations for the upcoming Central Asia-EU Summit in Samarkand, including the practical implementation of joint regional programs and projects.
Roman Vassilenko announced a number of Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the areas of agriculture, digitalization and investment cooperation, outlining the nation’s vision for untapping the transit potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
The Deputy Minister also emphasized the importance of tackling climate change in Central Asia, noting the significance of holding the Regional Climate Summit in Astana under the auspices of the UN in 2026.
Following the Ministerial meeting, a Joint Communique was adopted, reflecting the priority areas of regional cooperation.
During his visit to Ashgabat, the Kazakh diplomat addressed at the side-event "International Year of Peace and Trust: Deepening Cooperation between Central Asia and the EU", organized at the initiative of Turkmenistan.
On the sidelines of the event, Deputy Minister Vassilenko met with newly appointed EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais to discuss the regional cooperation in the field of water resources management, science and education, as well as sustainable connectivity.
27.03.2025, 16:01 44466
Armenian Foreign Minister Arrives on First Official Visit to Astana
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who arrived to Astana on his first official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the Kazakh-Armenian relations. In particular, the priority directions of political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian interaction between the two countries, as well as the schedule of highest and high-level events for the current year were discussed.
Mutual commitment to deepening bilateral partnership on the basis of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation was expressed. The practical confirmation of the parties’ intentions was the opening of the offices of the Honorary Consuls of Armenia in Karaganda and Aktobe.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that due to the political will of the heads of state over the past year, Kazakh-Armenian relations have been brought to a qualitatively new level. The Joint Statement adopted in 2024 by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan reflected the mutual desire for further rapprochement of the two countries.
In this regard, the foreign ministers reviewed in detail the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.
Armenia is a reliable political, trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, and Kazakh-Armenian relations are developing progressively, without any problems, with a constructive approach and readiness to take into account each other’s interests. I express readiness for the closest cooperation for the realization of all agreements for the benefit of the two peoples," Minister Nurtleu said.
Special attention was paid to further expansion of cooperation in trade and economic sphere. In this context, the leading coordinating role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was emphasized, the next meeting of which was proposed to be held in the near future.
The participation of business circles of the two countries in the development of business ties was stressed. As of today, more than 100 enterprises with participation of Kazakhstani capital are registered in Armenia, and more than 430 Armenian companies are registered in Kazakhstan.
Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that "last year was an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations between our states." He noted the richness of highest and high-level visits, as well as numerous joint events, which gave the necessary impetus to the interaction in various spheres. "Our states are united in striving to strengthen sovereignty and independence, as well as to increase transit potential and modernize national economies. All this creates a solid basis for expanding partnership interaction. Yerevan and Astana often adhere to coinciding or similar positions on key issues on the international and regional agenda," Mirzoyan added.
The sides agreed to promote further strengthening of investment ties. The total volume of Kazakhstan’s capital investments in the Armenian economy exceeds 56 million US dollars.
Promising opportunities for expanding cooperation in the digital sphere were noted. There are reserves for increasing it on the platform of Astana International Financial Center. The Center has already registered 10 companies from Armenia working in the sphere of digital technologies, financial services and insurance.
The ministers agreed to make common efforts in order to identify new opportunities in the spheres of agriculture, transportation and logistics.
The substantive agenda of cultural and humanitarian cooperation was emphasized. Last year Days of Culture of Armenia in Kazakhstan were held with the participation of the heads of state. This year, the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Armenia will continue the positive practice of cultural exchange.
Cooperation in the field of higher education is filled with practical content. The basis for this is created by 13 agreements and memorandums on inter-university cooperation signed between the universities of Kazakhstan and Armenia.
During the meeting, the ministers also "compared notes" on topical issues of regional and global agendas, reaffirmed their commitment to further close contacts within the framework of multilateral and integration structures, mutual support in promoting international initiatives of the two states.
During the official visit, the Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan was also received by President Tokayev of Kazakhstan.
26.03.2025, 19:09 53726
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Met with the Leadership of Çalık Holding
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the CEO of the Turkish conglomerate "Çalık Holding" Ahmet Çalık, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation, including potential investment projects in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to collaboration in mining, agro-industrial complex, energy, and logistics.
The company’s leadership expressed interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan. Plans include developing mining projects, constructing a plant for processing grain and oilseeds in the Kostanay region, and participating in gas industry projects.
Çalık Holding is one of Türkiye’s largest financial and industrial groups, operating in 34 countries. The company has a successful track record in implementing major infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects in Central Asia, the Balkans, and the Middle East.
26.03.2025, 17:07 52931
Kazakhstan and China Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Liu Jianchao, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakh-Chinese strategic cooperation, including the current state and prospects for interaction in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics of the political dialogue between the two countries. Special attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements reached during meetings between the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, as well as the schedule of upcoming highest and high level events.
At present, relations between our countries are experiencing their best period and serve as a model. As good neighbors and reliable partners, we have managed to build truly multifaceted and mutually beneficial ties," noted the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
In addition, the parties discussed further expansion of trade, economic, investment, and transit-transport cooperation, as well as the development of collaboration in high technology and the increase of non-resource exports from Kazakhstan to China.
Minister Nurtleu also emphasized that China is Kazakhstan’s largest foreign trade partner. Last year, bilateral trade turnover reached a record high of 43.8 billion US dollars, and China has consistently ranked among Kazakhstan’s top five investors. Currently, the portfolio of Kazakh-Chinese investment projects includes 224 projects with a total value of approximately 66.4 billion US dollars, creating nearly 50,000 jobs.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia-China format.
