The Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), chaired by Kazakhstan, has concluded at the United Nations headquarters. The conference brought together over 85 official delegations from TPNW states parties and observer states, as well as more than a thousand representatives from parliaments, international organizations, academic circles, and the media from around the world. Additionally, civil society representatives, including members of communities affected by nuclear testing, actively participated in the discussions, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Amid rising geopolitical tensions, participants reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a world free of nuclear weapons. They noted that the conference, held in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the first nuclear explosions, holds special historical significance.





Opening the conference, its President, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, emphasized that the elimination of nuclear weapons is not a matter of the distant future but a practical and urgent task. Recalling the consequences of nuclear explosions in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk Test Site and other regions around the world, he called on states to take concrete steps toward disarmament.





According to delegations, the world is facing increasing nuclear risks, and the TPNW serves as a "beacon of hope" and a crucial instrument for advancing nuclear disarmament. All participants were unanimous in their view that there can be no winners in a nuclear war. Distinguished experts and scholars contributed to the discussions, thoroughly examining the international legal aspects of nuclear war prevention and highlighting key issues.





The Political Declaration, adopted as the main outcome of the conference, reaffirms the commitment of states parties to achieving the elimination of nuclear arsenals, condemns any nuclear threats, and underscores the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences of the use and testing of nuclear weapons. As a result of the forum, delegates agreed to expand the number of TPNW states parties and to engage parliaments, scientific institutions, and civil society in efforts to promote nuclear disarmament.





Particular attention was given to mechanisms for assisting victims affected by the use or testing of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan and Kiribati presented their proposals for the establishment of an International Trust Fund to provide aid to those affected and support the environmental rehabilitation of contaminated areas. Delegations approved the idea of creating the fund and decided to finalize the financial, administrative, and organizational aspects of the new structure by mid-2026, with the goal of launching the fund during the 2026 TPNW Review Conference.





Under Kazakhstan’s presidency, the conference was conducted in a constructive manner, ensuring substantive content in the final documents and achieving consensus. Delegations highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s commitment to nuclear disarmament and noted that the country’s consistent foreign policy, under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, strengthens its reputation as a reliable partner in ensuring global security.





As part of the conference, a series of thematic events and exhibitions dedicated to nuclear disarmament took place. Participants paid special attention to Kazakhstan’s side event, "Semipalatinsk Test Site: The Cost of Nuclear Weapons - A Warning to the World". The event featured representatives from the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Semey Medical University, and Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, Karipbek Kuyukov. Additionally, the "Echoes of the Polygon" exhibition was held, the documentary film "I Want to Live On" was screened, and testimonies from witnesses and survivors of nuclear testing were presented.





Kazakhstan’s presidency at the conference reaffirmed its leading role in the global anti-nuclear movement. In the year marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Kazakhstan’s successful leadership further strengthened its reputation as a "middle power" that demonstrates an independent and balanced foreign policy.





Adopted in 2017 and entering into force in 2021, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is the first legally binding international mechanism aimed at the complete elimination of all nuclear weapons. Having voluntarily renounced the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal and closed the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, Kazakhstan remains one of the global leaders in the anti-nuclear movement.