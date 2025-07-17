Kazakhstan and Hungary Expand Cooperation in the Fields of Digitalization and Space Technologies

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with Gellért Jászai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of 4iG Plc. and Ambassador of Hungary responsible for the development of international business relations, as well as with Otto Iván Róna, Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the negotiations, prospects for expanding Kazakhstan-Hungary investment cooperation were discussed, with a focus on joint projects in the fields of digitalization, telecommunications, satellite technologies, and geospatial services.





Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized the particular importance of applying 4iG’s advanced technological solutions to achieve Kazakhstan’s strategic goals in digitalizing the economy and unlocking the country’s space potential.





Kazakhstan is interested in attracting technological investors and developing high-tech industries. I am confident that the potential for cooperation with 4iG can be realized both within the framework of space programs and through the transfer of advanced telecommunications and IT solutions," he noted.





Chairman Jászai emphasized the company’s interest in developing cooperation with Kazakh partners in the fields of satellite technologies and geospatial services. He noted that the signing of the Memorandum with JSC "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" marked an important step toward strengthening the strategic partnership and opens up new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in the fields of digitalization and space.





During the visit of the 4iG Plc. delegation, meetings were also held with representatives of relevant government agencies, during which prospects for practical cooperation and the implementation of joint initiatives in the technological sphere were discussed.





4iG Plc. is one of the largest Hungarian holdings in the fields of ICT, telecommunications, and space technologies, employing over 8,000 people and comprising 28 subsidiary companies. It is actively implementing large-scale projects in the fields of digitalization and satellite communications, consolidating Hungary’s key telecommunications assets under the One brand. In 2023, 4iG was recognized with an award from the Budapest Stock Exchange for its achievements in development, and in 2025, the company began construction of the country’s first space technology manufacturing center.